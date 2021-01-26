10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 26, 2011 — Rows and rows of soldiers sat cross-legged on the floor of Hangar No. 1 at Fort Wainwright, separated by long strips of white paper set with individual place settings.
In keeping with Athabascan tradition, the hundreds of military men and women in attendance were treated as guests of honor and served a multi-course meal of moose and salmon with all the culinary accompaniments Tuesday.
The traditional Athabascan potlatch was organized and put on by Natives from the Fairbanks area and Interior communities to honor and bless the troops, many of whom will soon be deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as celebrating the recent return of 300 soldiers deployed to Pakistan in September to assist those affected by record flooding there.
The special event was staged between deployment ceremonies on post Tuesday.
Servers, pulling cauldrons of steaming moose soup on wheels, started the feast. Moose soup was followed by bread, rolls, salads, moose meat, salmon and a wide-variety of desserts.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 26, 1996 — Candy Bauchmann’s pregnant belly presses against her desk.
She watches her red-cheeked college professor pace and point, running up and down the auditorium aisles, exclaiming about the murder of Archduke Francis Ferdinand. He calls out questions to the 250 students. Candy never raises her hand.
During this, her first week at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, 18-year-old Candy, who was considered a good student at her village high school, faces a rockier transition to college fife than most freshmen.
“It’s three times all the students in Minto,” she says, comparing this single class with her village school.
She feels self-conscious about her unwanted pregnancy. And she’s realized her small high school did not prepare her for the rigors of college.
Two of her four classes are remedial and do not count toward a degree program.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 26, 1971 — The University of Alaska’s proposed new building concept called “management contracting” has not been explained sufficiently to permit an accurate appraisal, James Lundgren, Fairbanks contractor, said today.
The new concept has been presented to the construction industry by the Office of Planning and Institutional Studies at the university.
Lundgren said a series of meetings have been held with contractors, architects and university personnel on the subject, but “no conclusive information has been offered by the university so the contractors can study this method.”
Sen. C.R. Lewis, R-Anchorage, and Rep. Ed Orbeck, D-Fairbanks, chairmen of the Alaska State Senate and House Labor and Management Committees respectively have scheduled hearings on the proposed bidding methods for Feb. 11 in Juneau. Lewis has charged that the new method provides too many opportunities for collusion between project managers and contractors working on particular projects.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 26, 1946 — SEATTLE — Nearly four million dollars for road construction and maintenance in Alaska was asked in President Truman’s 1946 budget, the Washington Bureau of the Seattle Chamber of Commerce reported yesterday.
Of this amount, $2,350,000 is for new construction as follows: 125 miles from Kenai Lake to Homer on the west side of the Kenai Peninsula; 155 miles on Richardson Highway linking Valdez and Fairbanks; 115 miles from Eagle to Tanacross west of Dawson, and 12 miles from Anchorage to Potter.
A total of $1,400,00 has been requested for maintenance.