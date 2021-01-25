10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 25, 2011 — The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is replacing culverts on the Parks Highway near Ester without digging trenches that stop traffic.
“The pipes are being driven using trenchless technology,” said DOT&PF spokeswoman Meadow Bailey. “This means that they will drive the pipe through the roadway embankment and the work will not impact traffic along the Parks Highway.”
That’s good news for the 2,476 drivers who drive the section of road on average each day of the year.
In early May 2009, a 25-foot-deep pond formed uphill of the road when meltwater flowing down Alder Creek could not pass through the two culverts. They had begun to collapse and were full of ice.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 25, 1996 — SITKA — Caribou-hair fans ripple from their fingers like waves on the bay. Sisters Jenine and Jaki Cleveland sway to the drum beat, singing in their Yupik Eskimo tongue about the erosion of their culture.
“My drum, where is it?” they sing. “My drumstick, which I lose to nothingness.”
The Yupik Dance Group offers the kind of after-school activity that school officials encourage at Mount Edgecumbe High School, the state’s only remaining boarding school. These students, most of them Native, often feel homesick for village life. Clubs and projects emphasize the value of their Native culture.
It wasn’t always this way.
Luke Titus remembers what happened when he sang his Native Athabaskan songs at Mount Edgecumbe in the 1960s. While singing with his village friends in the shower, a dorm aide pulled them out naked and beat them with a belt in the hallway.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 25, 1971 — The first "glimmer of hope" for a break in a 12-day cold spell was reported this morning by the National Weather Service, while record temperatures continued to be recorded.
Readers complained last week about the warming trend which was forecast last week but never made it above -30.
Meanwhile, a break in the weather at Sagwon was a boon to villagers at Anaktuvuk Pass. Nineteen barrels of fuel oil were flown in by Interior Airways in a Twin Otter. Eighty barrels await delivery to the fuel-starved village in Bettles, but low temperatures there have prevented the airlift. A low of -57 was recorded at Bettles overnight.
The barrels delivered from Sagwon were donated by Interior Airways, which is attempting delivery of oil to Anaktuvuk. Chief Pilot Chuck Murphy of Interior said the people at Anaktuvuk were "quite happy" when the Twin Otter came in Saturday. Bad weather moved in again Sunday preventing further delivery, but they would be continued as soon as the weather clears up, Murphy reported.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 25, 1946 — WASHINGTON — Settlers and tourists are headed for Alaska, which is unprepared for them, and the government should aid the Territory in making ready, Secretary of the Interior Ickes declared today.
In his annual report, the Secretary predicted an influx of discharged service personnel seeking permanent homes and a host of visitors to Alaska's scenic parks.
"Unfortunately," he said, "Alaska is unprepared for both. It is clear that at present roads, utilities of all kinds, housing and economic opportunities are inadequate."
"The development of Alaska is a federal responsibility and requires prompt, generous and intelligent support of both the legislative and executive branches of the government," Ickes asserted.