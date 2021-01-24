10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 24, 2011 — Even with temperatures near 40 below this past week, driving down College Road or through the intersection at University Avenue and Airport Road can lead to some interesting sights. Breakdancing Statues of Liberty, for instance.
“Everybody says I can dance, but I don’t know,” a modest Deshaun Wilson said. He is one of eight sign wavers at Liberty Tax, an income tax preparation service. The 19-year-old likes his job even when it’s 40 below. He wears sweat pants under his jeans and three layers of shirts. On top insulated jacket, he dons a sea foam-green gown and foam crown. He turns up the volume on his personal music player and busts a move.
What keeps him moving in the cold?
“Just music ... and people’s reactions,” he said. He often gets strange looks or catcalls from passing drivers.
Sometimes they just honk their horns.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 24, 1996 — NULATO — Twenty-five yelping huskies greet principal Maurice McGinty when he comes home from school.
His breath fogs as he drives his ax through frozen spruce logs and kindles a fire. He hauls water from a nearby well and mixes it with chunks of frozen salmon and whitefish he caught last summer.
The dog food bubbles, filling the air with a pungent fish smell. The next several hours he devotes to the team he wants to race in the 1998 Iditarod.
Beyond his mushing aspirations, McGinty is a rarity in the Bush. He is Nulato’s first Native principal and one of six Native principals of the 151 in the state. Natives head only two of the state’s 49 rural school districts. Fewer than 10 percent of rural teachers are Native; most come from the Lower 48.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 24, 1971 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Jan. 23, 1971 — Rivers today are used less for transportation of man's commodities and more for transportation of man's wastes, Ernie Mueller, chief of the Consolidated Laboratory Service at the Alaska Water Laboratory told civil engineers yesterday.
The Chena River is a good example of this, he said.
He was speaking at the monthly meeting of the Alaska Society of Civil Engineers on Chena River pollution problems.
The water lab has set up nine sampling stations on the Chena, with the first 87 miles upriver, and the last at Pike's Landing.
The upper five are control stations. Measurements there are used for comparisons with measurements of the polluted area downstream.
An example of measurements taken is counting the number and type of organisms living in the river. For example, the population of periphyton, small primary producers such as algae that live on the bottom of the river, decreases steadily moving downstream into the polluted area. Such organisms are necessary to maintain a balanced system in the river.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 24, 1946 — Approximately 42 enthusiastic, bearded Anchorage businessmen — and one woman — boarded two specially chartered Alaska Airlines planes in the cold, pre-dawn darkness at Anchorage this morning to fly to Point Barrow on a gala, skylarking polar bear hunt to climax the fanfare holiday the city is making of its annual fur rendezvous. When the plane arrived here about 6 a.m. Mrs. Al Polet and Mrs. Charles Freeman were on hand to greet the visitors and offer them hot coffee and doughnuts.
In the midst of these festivities the real fun began — when a "bearded" lady was found among the male passengers!
A telephone call had come through from Anchorage warning Fairbanks airline officials to check passengers on the second plane to ascertain if a woman was traveling incognito as a man. Women were barred from this special jaunt on the excuse that there were no feminine accommodations for the overnight stay at Barrow.