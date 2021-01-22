10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 23, 2011 — Nuclear energy isn’t a good fit for Alaska right now but could be within a decade or two. If a new generation of small, user-friendly reactors hits the market, nuclear power could actually be a viable energy source for Fairbanks, according to a report coming soon by University of Alaska researchers. But it would take even higher energy prices and years of product testing and development before the chain reaction were initiated in Alaska.
“This has possible applications in Alaska, there’s no question about that,” said Gwen Holdmann, director of the UA Alaska Center for Energy and Power in Fairbanks. “But we have some time here.”
Nuclear energy doesn’t make sense now because current gigawatt-sized reactors are too big for Alaska’s power needs. But a renewed push for nuclear power by the federal government and industry could be clearing the way for new technology. Now smaller-scale, modular reactors are approaching the permitting process that could redefine the look and usefulness of nuclear power.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 23, 1996 — GALENA — No paved roads or water lines exist in this predominantly Athabaskan town of 600 on a north bank of the Yukon River.
Yet each high school student carries a laptop computer home from school each day for two hours of homework. When the basketball team travels, players use modems to transmit their completed homework and retrieve the next day’s assignments. Neighbors will soon use the school’s network to e-mail each other from their cabins.
“As we move into the 21st century, the students aren’t handicapped by education provided in rural schools,” says Galena Superintendent Carl Knudsen. “Through technology we have really neat opportunities the students wouldn’t have in urban schools.”
Multi-million dollar schools like Galena’s dominate the tundra, riverbanks and shorelines of rural Alaska. The system — teachers, buildings, computers — that sprang from the Molly Hootch settlement of 1976 is enormous.
Dozens of school district administrations serve handfuls of students in a rural education system that costs Alaska nearly $300 million a year.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 23, 1971 — Separate multiple-car collisions in ice fog occurred yesterday and today and a record low temperature was set overnight as cold continued over the weekend.
A four car pile-up on Illinois street snarled traffic yesterday, but no one was injured.
City Police reported that three cars were stopped for a traffic signal near 5,6 Illinois St. about 2 p.m. yesterday when they were struck from the rear by a fourth car.
Drivers of the first three cars were James W. Conant, 109 Dawson St., William S. Gray, 1002 10th Ave.,Tom S. Cooley, 1221 Noble St., and George C. West, 505 Halverson Road.
Police said that the car driven by West struck Cooley's car, shoving it forward into the other two. No injuries were sustained. Another four car accident was reported on College Road this morning, but Alaska State Troopers were unable to locate a report on it, they said.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 23, 1946 — WASHINGTON — A long-time resident of Alaska has been appointed chief of the Alaska branch of the Interior Department's Division of Territories and Island Possessions.
He is Joseph T. Flakne, 45, a graduate of the University of Alaska who has been in Territorial and Federal work relating to Alaska since 1934. He recently was discharged from the Army after serving for more than a year in the headquarters of the Alaska department.
His jobs have included: Alaskan Director of the U.S. Employment Service with headquarters in Juneau, and Alaskan specialist of the USES and the War Manpower Commission with headquarters in Seattle.