10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 22, 2011 — An independent review of the University of Alaska system suggests it could benefit from an administrative overhaul, including a massive staffing cut from its central offices.
The 93-page report, which was released on Thursday, was commissioned by UA President Pat Gamble soon after he began work in June.
It offers a detailed look at many facets of the UA system, including academic programs, use of technology, long-term planning and student achievement. But the suggestion that administrative staffing could be drastically reduced stood out, with as many as 80 positions eyed for elimination.
In a memo posted on the UA website on Thursday, Gamble praised the Fisher Report while cautioning that it’s a complex document and not “a blueprint to be followed dogmatically.”
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 22, 1996 — HOONAH — Jennie Lindoff used to be punished for speaking Tlingit in school. Now she’s paid to teach it.
“One word and they put soap in my mouth and made me sit in the corner and I didn’t know why,” says Lindoff, 76, an elder in this Southeast island town. “They used to beat kids with sticks — ruler.”
Even after she left school in the fourth grade, Lindoff felt it was impolite to speak Tlingit, so did not teach it to her two children.
Many Native elders tell similar stories. From 1910 to 1970, in schools run by missionaries, the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs and, later, the state, teachers quashed Native language in their classrooms.
Scholars call it linguicide.
It’s one of the broken promises of the Molly Hootch decision, which sought to preserve Native language and culture through the creation of village high schools.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 22, 1971 — Attempts to airlift fuel oil to the villagers of Anaktuvuk Pass were being continued today after unsuccessful attempts earlier this week.
A DC-3 aircraft from Interior Airways in Fairbanks was going to try to shuttle the last of a winter supply of fuel from Bellies Wednesday but was unable to do so because of bad weather. Two tries were made yesterday but also failed because of weather conditions.
Additional attempts were planned for today, Neil Bergt from Interior said this morning.
A twin Oiler plane, which completed one delivery flight Tuesday, was unable to continue because of failure of hydraulic pressure in a nose gear and tire blowout.
The village, located on a historic caribou migration route through the mountains of the Brooks Range, had been without fuel oil for several days last week.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 22, 1946 — HERFORD, Germany — British authorities are holding an attractive 18-year-old girl, Gotelind Tortensen, who asserts that Hitler was her father.
During numerous interrogations since her arrest in the Magdeburg area, she has insisted that her mother was a Swedish actress who was Hitler's mistress in the late 1920's.
She said her mother and Hitler met frequently in Vienna and that her mother now is dead.
The girl is an ardent Nazi with a violent hatred for Americans and British.