10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 21, 2011 — Neva Egan, the state of Alaska’s first first lady, died on Wednesday night in the Juneau Pioneer Home. She was 96 years old.
Neva McKittrick was born in Wilson, Kan., on Oct. 3, 1914, the third in a family of five children. She worked at her father’s grocery store until she could save enough money to attend first Kansas State College, then the University of Wyoming in Laramie, where her aunt was a member of the faculty.
She taught music in the public school of the tiny Wyoming town of Glenrock for two years. She considered the $l,000-a-year salary to be “fabulous.” Music was among her lifelong interests.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 21, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Oil field workers at the North Slope’s third-largest oil field improperly disposed of drilling wastes for five years, according to the Environmental Protection Agency and filings with state regulators.
That contradicts information BP Exploration (Alaska) Inc. released last week that indicated the improper dumping began in 1993.
The company said the wastes pose no threat to the environment surrounding the large Beaufort Sea oil field. The EPA said it hasn’t decided yet if it agrees.
BP said last week that the improper disposals at the Endicott field lasted from 1993 through last August and involved the work of a contractor Doyon Drilling.
But BP told state regulators in letters written last year that the disposals began in April 1990 and were not limited to Doyon workers.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 21, 1971 — ANAKTUVUK PASS — Life in the tiny Eskimo village of Anaktuvuk Pass, nestled high in the mountainous Brooks Range north of the Arctic Circle, can be a little trying in the best of circumstances.
There are no permanent roads to this village of 100 or so persons, radio communications often are sporadic and air traffic is tied to the whims of the arctic weather.
This winter, with temperatures dropping to 50 and 60 degrees below zero, life is grim because of a shortage of fuel oil.
Riley and Rachel Sikvayugak ran out of fuel a month ago. To keep their one-room, half-buried sod house warm, Riley has made several trips of up to 10 miles on his snowmobile in search of willows to burn.
The nearest spruce trees are 20 to 30 miles south of the village, and gasoline costs more than 82 per gallon.
The village had the money for its winter supply of fuel oil, but drifted snow on the runway prevented its delivery.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 21, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Truman today asked that Alaska be admitted as a state as soon as it is certain the people there desire it.
In his message to the nation's lawmakers, the Chief Executive asked also for immediate congressional action to make Hawaii the 49th state of the union.
Mr. Truman said the people of the Virgin Islands should be given an increasing measure of self-government, and he called for legislation to speed the economic rehabilitation of the Philippines.
Speaking of Territories and Island possessions, Mr. Truman said:
"The major governments of the world face few problems as important and as perplexing as those relating to dependent peoples.
"This government is committed to decide what their status shall be."