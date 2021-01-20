10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 20, 2011 — Fort Wainwright officially welcomed back Task Force Denali with a redeployment ceremony Wednesday.
More than 300 soldiers from the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade make up the task force, which was deployed to Pakistan on short notice in September to assist those affected by record flooding after Pakistan requested assistance from abroad.
The troops returned to Fort Wainwright from the humanitarian mission just before of Christmas, though Wednesday’s ceremony signified their official return to duty in Alaska.
During their deployment, the soldiers, using 10 Chinook and Blackhawk helicopters, flew more than 14 million pounds of supplies and carried more than 28,000 people, according to U.S. Army Alaska.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 20, 1996 — An International Arctic Research Center in Fairbanks is no longer just a dream.
A dozen Japanese delegates huddled with University of Alaska officials this week and released a joint agreement Friday to build a research center here for research on Arctic weather and oceans.
“We really think this thing’s going to happen,” said David Creamer, UA vice president for finance. “This could be one of the leading facilities — not only in this country — but in the world.”
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 20, 1971 — A deficit in the operating budget of the University of Alaska is causing curtailment of hiring, spending, and equipping for the remainder of this fiscal year.
The deficit now amounts to $539,000, Max Hullinger, comptroller and vice president for finance, said, but may be as high as $700,000. The university’s general operating budget for 1970-71 is $23 million.
Hullinger explained that it became apparent in October that there would be a budget deficit, that is, that expenses would exceed income. However, he said that the budget would be brought into balance by the end of the fiscal year in June.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 20, 1946 — Establishment of the dates March 7 to 10 and the starting of plans for the resumption of a winter carnival show in Fairbanks were accomplished at a meeting of the committee last night.
Comprising representative of four service clubs which have accepted the task of putting on this year’s carnival, the committee began by naming finance committee members from each club and drawing up a tentative list of events to be run off during the four days. From this list of possibilities, which includes every kind be drawn to fill the allotted time.