10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 2, 2011 — JUNEAU — Republican Joe Miller on Friday ended his legal fight over Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat, conceding the race to his rival, incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Miller’s decision, announced at a news conference in Anchorage, came one day after the state certified Murkowski as the winner.
Miller had the option of appealing a federal judge’s ruling or formally contesting the election results. He said he believes he is right about the law but thinks it is “very unlikely” an appeals court would side with him. He said he had to accept “practical realities.”
Three courts ruled against Miller, who argued the state’s handling of the election and vote count for Murkowski was not in line with the law.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 2, 1996 — No matter what tiny Lillian Rose Johnson goes on to do with the life that stretches before her, she’ll always have boasting rights to something no one else can claim.
She was the first baby born in Fairbanks in 1996.
“We thought maybe she’d wait and get in during the tax year,” Lillian’s mother, Kate Johnson, joked in her room at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital on Monday afternoon. “But she wanted the notoriety of being the first baby in ’96.
“I don’t know what she’s going to do next year to top this!”
At 3:15 a.m. Monday, Lillian became the third child of Kate and Gary Johnson — and the first hospital birth in Fairbanks for the New Year. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 2, 1971 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Dec. 31, 1970 — An average snowfall between the first of the year and the end of the winter would push the 1970-71 winter's snow accumulation above the standing seasonal record.
Average snowfall for the first six months of the year is 34.7 inches. With 112.3 inches on the ground, and an average snowfall next year, the total would surpass the record by 0.3 inches.
Snow, of course, is the primary factor in determining the severity of spring breakup. In the winter of 1936-37, the record year thus far, 134.7 inches of snow graced the ground by the end of the season. Twelve feet flood levels were submerged by two or three feet of water in the spring of 1937.
Officials at a number of local agencies are keeping a close eye on snow activity in the Fairbanks area. Most caution that any assumption that there is going to be a flood is, at best, premature.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 2, 1946 — The CIO United Packinghouse Workers of America announced today its 200,000 members would strike January 16 in support of the union's demand for a 25-cents an hour wage increase.
Lewis J. Clark, union president, told a news conference that 147 packing plants across the nation would be affected, including not only the large packers — Swift, Armour, Wilson and Cudahy — but also "most smaller independent packing plants."
However, Clark said, the union would accept a 17 1/2 cents-an-hour increase if granted immediately with an agreement to negotiate the remainder of the 25-cent demand. Present wages in the industry average 87 cents an hour, he said.