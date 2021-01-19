10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 19, 2011 — Princess Cruises will stop delivering lunchtime tourists to downtown Fairbanks this summer, a shift that area merchants fear will crimp the flow of badly needed visitor dollars.
Officials with Princess announced the change at a meeting with about 40 downtown business owners on Monday.
Instead of doing lunch downtown in the future, its passengers will be taken to a new dining facility owned by the Riverboat Discovery at its Chena River landing in West Fairbanks.
David van den Berg, executive director of the Downtown Association of Fairbanks, said the move will cost the area about 90 lunchtime visitors per day during the summer months.
“We’re going to have to make some lemonade out of this, but it’s bad news,” van den Berg said.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 19, 1996 — Saying that World Plus Inc. is crippled by an up to $50 million debt with no legal way to recover, a court-appointed trustee on Thursday requested that the frequent-flier coupon dealership be dissolved.
Trustee Larry Compton filed the motion in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Anchorage. Compton asked the judge to revoke World Plus’ Chapter 11 protection and dismantle the company so its estimated 1,000 creditors can salvage what remains.
Compton said owner RaeJean “Jeannie” Bonham still has not shown any proof where millions in investors’ dollars have gone, nor has she demonstrated how World Plus could operate without new capital and without selling Delta Air Lines coupons that make up the bulk of her business. Delta last year obtained a court injunction barring her from selling its tickets, and state securities regulators have prohibited her from accepting new investments.
Compton said he believes other airlines would sue World Plus to stop sale of their tickets, and that is too risky for creditors.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 19, 1971 — JUNEAU — State jurisdiction should “be extended over appropriate aspects” of trans-Alaska oil pipeline operations to boost revenue, Walter J. Levy Consultants said in a report to the legislature.
The report said there will be a large market for Alaska oil, with Los Angeles and Chicago the major outlets.
The report, written last December, deals with economic considerations bearing on valuation of Alaskan crude oil and state policy on pipelines. Walter J. Levy Corp. is the Alaska Legislative Council’s oil consultant.
The report said pipeline transportation charges will be a significant factor in determining the wellhead price of North Slope oil, and wellhead prices will be the basis on which severance taxes and royalties will be determined.
“Each 5 cents of wellhead price on each million barrels daily of production would involve around $3.5 million per year of government severance tax and royalty receipts,” Levy said.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 19, 1946 — SEATTLE — Unusually heavy passenger travel to Alaska is continuing through winter months, Seattle steamship operators reported yesterday.
The unprecedented winter traffic is attributed partly to migration of many ex-servicemen and others seeking jobs and homes in Alaskan cities.
Passengers agents report frequent instances of discharged servicemen who were stationed in Alaska during the war, returning to establish permanent residences.
The North Sea, of Northland Transportation Company, is scheduled to sail today with a capacity list of 160 first-class passengers. The S.S. Tongass, of Alaska Transportation Company, is posted to sail next Friday with her limit of 12 passengers.