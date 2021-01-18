10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 18, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — Gordon Brower has been hunting bowhead whales for most of his 47 years, forgoing lifejackets because no one made them in white, the only color that would work as camouflage on Alaska’s icy arctic coast.
Now the whaling captain from the nation’s northernmost town of Barrow and other Eskimo whalers have begun to wear personal flotation devices custom-made in the white they’ve traditionally used to make them more invisible to their massive prey.
When the subsistence whaling season arrives this spring, more Alaska Native hunters from coastal villages will be outfitted with the white “float coats” being distributed through a safety program that’s been greatly expanded since its debut last year. A couple dozen whalers also will receive white float pants.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 18, 1996 — SAN ANTONIO — Astronomers have discovered two huge planets, only the second and third found outside the solar system, and at least one could have a warm, watery “broth” perhaps ideal for the chemistry of life.
Geoffrey Marcy, professor of physics and astronomy at San Francisco State University, announced Wednesday that one each has been found orbiting the stars 70 Virginis, in the constellation Virgo, and 47 Ursae Majoris, a star within the Big Dipper.
He told a national meeting of the American Astronomical Society that the discoveries open a new era in which scientists can seriously address, for the first time, a real possibility of other worlds like the Earth existing around stars other than the sun.
“We are at a watershed,” said Marcy. “There is a dawning of a new field in science. These new planets offer a challenge to us to compare them with those in our solar system.”
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 18, 1971 — Fairbanks huddled under a blanket of ice fog today shivering in -58 degree weather — its residents bone-chilled.
The thermometer began falling Friday and continued in a steady decline during the weekend with residents suffering over frigid autos that would not start, frozen propane or oil lines, and frosted fingers from wearing worn-out gloves on the coldest days of the 1970-71 winter.
The coldest January day on record in Fairbanks was -66 on Jan. 14,1934. In January of 1969 the temperature dropped to -62.
Fairbanks North Star Borough schools, which pride themselves on staying in operation no matter what the temperature, closed today as temperatures dropped to nearly -60 in some parts of the area.
At KJNP radio at North Pole the thermometer was registering -65 at 10 a.m. today, one degree colder than it was during the night. A spokesman at KJNP said she had heard thermometers at the homes of residents along Badger Road were ranging from -70 to, in one case, -84. The Weather Service said there was no way of knowing the accuracy of the readings in isolated pockets along Badger Road.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 18, 1946 — WASHINGTON — The National Tuberculosis Association announced today the appointment of Miss Lois Jund, a native of Dayton, Ohio, as director of health education in Alaska.
Formerly executive secretary to the Arlington, Va., Tuberculosis Association, Miss Jund will be stationed at Juneau and will work under the Territorial Health Department.
She is a graduate of Wellesley College and received her master's degree in public health from the Yale Medical School in 1944. She will leave for the north February 1.