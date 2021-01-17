10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 17, 2011 — Some Fairbanks residents got a new view of the Alaska Range last week, although not quite an accurate one.
The range looked taller at times and flattened at others, thanks to an atmospheric illusion caused by a strong weather inversion that blanketed the area.
Rich Collins, an associate professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, said the phenomenon is generally known as a “superior mirage.” This type of image is informally called a Fata Morgana — the Italian name for Morgan le Fay, the sorceress who tormented King Arthur in legend.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 17, 1996 — Students at Monroe High School received a living lesson in history and civics Tuesday.
“Our main task right now is to make sure promises made at Statehood are fully kept,” Sen. Ted Stevens said, sharing his perspectives on the federal government in a far-ranging discussion with about 70 juniors and seniors at Fairbanks’ private Catholic high school.
Stevens, 73, had a front-row seat on the statehood battle, which played out during his tenure as a U.S. Interior Department counsel. Elected to the Alaska House in 1966, he rose to the position of Speaker Pro Tem of the young state’s Legislature. In 1968, Gov. Walter J. Hickel appointed Stevens to the U.S. Senate, where he’s spent nearly three decades defending Alaska interests.
Defending Alaska against federal encroachment has been an uphill struggle, Stevens told students, particularly in the area of land development.
“Basically we’re a lot worse than we were as a territory,” he said. “Then we only had to deal with one office.”
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 17, 1971 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Jan. 16, 1971 — The Defense Department has agreed to allow use of military lines to provide live, black and white television coverage in Fairbanks of the Apollo 14 moon mission, Sen. Mike Gravel, D-Alaska, said Friday.
Gravel said he was told by Pentagon officials that Fairbanks viewers will get "some of the key events," including lift-off, moon landing, surface exploration and space rendezvous to return.
However, Gravel said the Pentagon told him there "are some military considerations which could affect availability" at the last minute.
Gravel had announced earlier that Anchorage would get live, color television coverage of the Apollo mission.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 17, 1946 — SEATTLE — The Post Intelligencer's Washington correspondent today quoted Delegate Bartlett of Alaska as saying the Army and Navy had "reverted to their prewar neglect of defenses there, despite the fact that Alaska holds the world's biggest and richest oil field and the most strategic air base sites on the planet."
The story continued:
"He said he had found that the United States is conducting no defensive construction or planning in Alaska, despite the lesson taught by the Japanese seizure of Aleutian Islands in 1942."