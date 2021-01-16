10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 16, 2011 — When a handcuffed man got away from Alaska State Troopers on Friday night, they sent a reverse 911 call out so those in the area would keep a look out for him. Unfortunately, the call didn’t work properly, and it will be at least two more days before troopers know why.
The 20-year-old Anchorage man, wanted for violating probation on drugs and minor consumption charges, ran from troopers shortly before 5 p.m. while he was being taken into custody at the Extended Stay Deluxe on Old Airport Way.
Troopers quickly sent the reverse 911 call to a three-mile area to warn approximately 700 people of the handcuffed man on the loose.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 16, 1996 — The hour is early. Malcolm “Steve” Forbes Jr. looks fresh as he steps up to the microphone waiting at the Fairbanks Princess Hotel. The presidential pitch that follows is polished and concise: Ten minutes extolling the merits of a flat income tax — Forbes’ central campaign theme — followed by 30 minutes fielding questions from Interior Republicans.
The pace of the White House trail isn’t evident until the candidate draws close enough to reveal a vivid red hue in his eyes. Forbes, 48, a publishing magnate with a fortune measured in hundreds of millions, is pressing hard for the Oval Office.
“I’m in this to win,” said Forbes, discussing his prospects with reporters 12 days before Alaska Republicans indicate their presidential preference in a statewide straw poll. “I think the time is right for it. America is at a critical juncture. It is going to take an outsider.”
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 16, 1971 — Accused of being everything from a graduated nursery school to a veritable opium den Fairbanks Lathrop High School is among the institutions accused of fostering drug abuse. Lathrop students themselves have different ideas on the extent of drug use in the school.
"I could set you up with anything," one Lathrop senior said in recent weeks, "from smack (heroin) to weed (marijuana)."
The existence of drugs in and around Lathrop causes little concern among the school's students. Many of them see drug use as an indication of sophistication on the part of users without condemning non-users.
"It's up to the individual," according to Debbie, a 16-year-old sophomore. "Some people don't turn on because they can have the same amount of fun drinking."
Linda, 17, says she makes frequent use of diet pills, amphetamines, barbiturates and marijuana. She occasionally indulges in hashish, LSD and mescaline and claims to have gotten high on cocaine once.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 16, 1946 — SEATTLE — Thirteen civilian construction workers filed suit for $195,000 damages in superior court here yesterday on complaints the men were illegally retained in Army stockades on several Aleutian islands.
Five construction companies were named as defendants. They were the Morrison-Knudsen Company, S. Birch & Sons Construction Co., the Guy S. Atkinson Co., the Puget Sound Bridge and Dredging Co., and the Macco Construction Co.
U.S. and Army legal officials represented the defendants, explaining that the construction contracts were on a cost-plus basis and any damages would be added to the fixed fee paid by the government.