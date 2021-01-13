10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 13, 2011 — He didn’t really like Fairbanks when he was here in 1988, but Gerry Thick, the president of the Arctic Winter Games International Committee, said he’s enjoying everything Fairbanks has to offer him now, 22 years later.
Thick and the rest of the committee are in Fairbanks until Friday, making a formal site visit in response to Fairbanks’ bid to host the 2014 Arctic Winter Games.
Fairbanks hosted the 1988 games, the reason for Thick’s last visit, and is going uncontested in its battle for the games in 2014.
“If someone would have said that 22 years later, we’d be back, I would have said something’s wrong with them,” Thick said during a press conference at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center Wednesday afternoon. “I’m impressed and really pleased to be here. I’m looking forward to the rest of the bid.”
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 13, 1996 — It’s just not fair.
While the East Coast languishes under three feet of snow, Fairbanksans despair over its dearth.
Because of a mere 6 inches of snow covering the Fairbanks area, mushing, snowshoeing and cross-country ski races have been canceled this winter. Mom and pop snow removal businesses have nothing to do while ski and winter clothing sales are down.
Meanwhile, the East Coast was hit with two major storms in six days, with some eastern towns seeing as much as 42 inches of snow fall. And to make matters worse, snow-weary Easterner are complaining because they have too much snow.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 13, 1971 — WASHINGTON — The Interior Department reported today that a proposed 800-mile oil pipeline across Alaska would create unavoidable environmental damage but that it should be built because the nation needs the oil.
The environmental impact statement, required by law, said construction and operation in strict accordance with applicable laws and regulations and with the department’s special stipulations “would reduce foreseeable environmental costs to acceptable levels.”
The staff report, described by the department as a draft subject to change after public hearings next month, could not promise complete environmental safety for the pipeline, but only that it “on balance would create the fewest number of environmental problems of all alternate means considered.”
“Development of the petroleum reserves on the North Slope of Alaska is essential to the strength, growth and security of the United States,” the report said.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 13, 1946 — CORDOVA — An earthquake felt in Cordova at 10:29 this morning swayed wires over the streets, knocked pictures from walls in some buildings and opened a crack in the corner of the concrete Lathrop building.
The first tremor lasted 30 seconds, followed by a sharp quake which tapered off in more tremors.
Reports of a sizable earthquake in Anchorage this morning were partially substantiated this afternoon. No damage was reported in a communication received in the ACS office, which said the city had undergone a two-minute shock at 10:30 a.m. The Carnegie Institution seismograph recorded a two-hour quake of “considerable magnitude,” starting at 10:27 and officials declared that the center must have been far enough away from the coast city that it received only the short-lived maximum amplitude of the disturbance.