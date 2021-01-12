10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 12, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — The operator of the trans-Alaska pipeline received approval Tuesday to restart the 800-mile line, three days after a leak was found near a pump station at Prudhoe Bay.
State and federal regulators gave the company the green light late Tuesday afternoon to do what is being described as an “interim restart,” said Michelle Egan, spokeswoman for Alyeska Pipeline Service Co., which operates the pipeline. Egan said the restart will allow some oil to begin flowing again.
The pipeline has been shut down since 8:50 a.m. Saturday, making it one of the longest shutdowns since the line from the nation’s largest oil field went into operation in 1977.
Pipeline pressure was being increased Tuesday night and other preparations were under way for the restart, Egan said. Alternative pipe had been identified that can be used to get oil moving again while work continues on a bypass line to go around the pump leak, she said.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 12, 1996 — Presenting what he described as a “flight plan” for a safe landing, Gov. Tony Knowles called upon lawmakers to balance the state’s books within six years, starting with $35 million in proposed cuts, increased taxes on alcohol, tobacco and gasoline, and a whopping deposit to the Alaska Permanent Fund.
‘‘Our greatest challenge this legislative session,” Knowles said Thursday, addressing a combined session of the Alaska House and Senate, “is to navigate Alaska’s economy toward a safe landing as we go from one that’s Prudhoe Bay based, to an economy that’s diversified and more secure.”
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 12, 1971 — WASHINGTON — The Interior Department plans public hearings next month on the environmental impact of a proposed $l-billion-800-mile oil pipeline in Alaska, it was learned Tuesday.
Interior officials told interested members of Congress that tentative dates and sites for the hearings are Feb. 12-13 in Anchorage, and Feb. 16-17 in Washington.
The hearings will give the public a chance to testify on new studies into how the pipeline would affect plant and animal life along the route from Prudhoe Bay on the North Slope to the ice-free port of Valdez on the Gulf of Alaska.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 12, 1946 — Taking steps to promote an impartial organization to study the pros and cons s of statehood for Alaska, the Fourth Division Statehood Association was organized last night and named the following temporary officers:
Mrs. LaDessa Nordale, chairman; Mrs. Margaret Smith, secretary-treasurer, and temporary executive committee members: Essie Dale, Dick Johnson, Paul Solka, Lillian Angerman and Warren Taylor.
The movement to study the long-debated statehood question from a purely factual, disinterested stand-point is being started throughout the Territory. Similar groups, under the same by-laws and working on the same principles, have already been organized in Ketchikan, Wrangell, Juneau Kodiak, Anchorage and Valdez.