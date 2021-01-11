10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 11, 2011 — The trans-Alaska oil pipeline will undergo bypass surgery at its northernmost and leakiest pump station.
The leak proved to be minor in terms of environmental impact — a spokeswoman for Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. said crews have recovered roughly 17 barrels of oil, all from within the pump building.
But the pipeline remains shut down, and crews were working from Fairbanks Monday to prepare to circumvent the leak. A 24-inch diameter, 170 foot-long line will bypass the concrete-encased pump station site and let Alyeska restart the pipeline.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 11, 1996 — JUNEAU — As the governor prepares for his annual budget address, state legislative leaders are trying to round up votes to override vetoes he issued on three pieces of legislation and a money matter.
The override votes come tonight, two hours before Gov. Tony Knowles lays out his fiscal agenda for the Legislature.
Republicans who control the Legislature said Wednesday they will attempt to revive bills on teacher tenure, auto thefts and charitable gaming proceeds for political candidates, along with a deposit to the Alaska Permanent Fund.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 11, 1971 — Levels of carbon monoxide, a pollutant causing respiratory problems, are often found to be higher in downtown Fairbanks than the standard adopted by most states as the maximum tolerable level.
A constant monitoring of carbon monoxide levels is being done by the Arctic Health Research Center at the post office at Second and Cushman streets. The National Weather Service is including a late evening reading in its air pollution potential forecasts now being issued when weather conditions create stagnant air leading to a possibility of air pollution.
"Physicians report more incidents of upper respiratory problems during these times than normal," Dr. Joe Holty, in charge of the project, said.
After a period of exposure to excessive amounts of carbon monoxide, motor responses are retarded, meaning that driving may be hazardous since reaction time is longer. Headaches are also more frequent. "Even low exposure over a period of time becomes significant," Holty said, "because of the longer reaction time. For one thing, it may lead to more accidents."
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 11, 1946 — BARROW — With the arctic pack-ice, their natural home, close inshore, polar bears are prowling this farthest north Alaska village, and one six-foot specimen was shot by William Leavitt, native, after he was attracted by dogs barking near the home of the late Charles Brower, pioneer "King of the Arctic."
Numerous tracks have been found in the village, and food cellars and the attic of one home gave mute evidence of visits from the beasts.
Native bear hunters, unsuccessful in expeditions onto the pack ice, now are hunting close at home, and others have armed themselves with whistles to alarm the bears and to attract hunters if they sight any.