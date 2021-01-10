10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 10, 2011 — Have authorities in Alaska put an innocent person behind bars? The Alaska Innocence Project is screening about 60 cases.
The office is only a few years old, and executive director Bill Oberly said he is probably years away from proving wrongful conviction in a criminal case.
But Oberly, the Alaska Innocence Project’s sole employee, remains optimistic, especially in light of the case of Cornelius Dupree of Texas.
Dupree was declared innocent last week after he served 30 years in a Texas prison for a rape and robbery that DNA testing shows he did not commit.
“I will leave no rock unturned to try and establish whether there is a wrongful conviction and whether we can prove that,” Oberly said.
The Alaska Innocence Project is a statewide organization based in Anchorage and affiliated with the national Innocence Project in New York City.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 10, 1996 — Gov. Tony Knowles evoked visions of Alaska’s pioneers scaling the Chilkoot Pass as he called upon lawmakers to cooperatively attack everything from crime to welfare reform during the annual State of the State speech Tuesday.
During the half-hour address the governor urged unity between the Republican-led Legislature and his Democratic administration.
“The so-called political pundits are all predicting, indeed promoting and anticipating, an acrimonious, partisan session of business as usual,” Knowles said, speaking in Juneau. “Let’s rise above that.”
Knowles referred to a “ladder of opportunity” that must have room for all.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 10, 1971 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Jan. 9, 1971 — JUNEAU — Colorful and ceremonial inaugural activities for Gov. William A. Egan got under way in Juneau last night at the same time as the political make up of the Seventh Legislature was being determined in back rooms and unofficial get-togethers.
The pomp and ceremony of Gov. Egan's inauguration is a show for the public scheduled to be highlighted this afternoon by his inaugural speech and tonight by the traditional inaugural ball.
The planned ceremonies were not without mishap, however. High winds forecast with gusts to 75 miles an hour caused cancellation of the inaugural parade slated for this morning.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 10, 1946 — CORDOVA — The Yukon Presbytery, representing Alaska Presbyterian churches as far north as Wainwright and Barrow, seeks establishment of a four-year fully accredited college in the Matanuska Valley.
Delegates at sessions here the past three days asserted the Valley was particularly suited as a site and called on church authorities to set up the institution. Students should also be given work opportunities, spokesmen said.