10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 23, 2010 — JUNEAU — The investment climate in Alaska for oil companies falls in the middle of the pack and is competitive with other spots around the globe, a consultant told a Senate panel Monday.
The government’s share of oil production value here is about the same as in Australia, Brazil and Indonesia, Rich Ruggiero said. The value to companies investing here is also similar, he said.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 23, 1995 — Several Fairbanks travel agents, angered by what they feel is an effort by airlines to ground their profits, will stay closed Friday, allowing airlines to deal with an expected high volume of ticket sales.
It’s called “travel agent self-appreciation day,” and agents across the country will be closing to make their point that agents are vital to airlines.
Friday is the last day of an airline ticket “fare war” and should create high ticket sales, agents say.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 23, 1970 — The huge Ft. Greely military reservation south of Fairbanks has been closed to all hunting, fishing and trapping by civilians and military personnel following the taking of a wolf from a trap by a man in a helicopter.
A Greely spokesman said, however, that the closure was not the direct result of the wolf incident. He said the suspension was “so that we may re-establish our program and conduct classes on game laws, conservation and safety.”
No date has been set for reopening the reservation to hunters and fishermen, he said.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 23, 1945 — JUNEAU — Gov. Ernest Gruening of Alaska declared today he had not received any instructions from War Mobilization Director James F. Byrnes in connection with setting up the midnight curfew scheduled to go into effect throughout the United States this Monday.
There is no problem of fuel in Alaska, where larger cities are supplied with electric power and light by waterpower systems, the Governor said.
Fuel oil is used in heating in the southeast and a large supply of coal is located throughout the interior, he declared.