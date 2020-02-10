10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 10, 2010 — EAGLE — They sat at the mushers’ table in the old Eagle Schoolhouse, chatting and waiting. Their four-hour mandatory layover in Eagle had long expired.
Almost at once, Hans Gatt, Zack Steer, Lance Mackey and Hugh Neff stood up and headed to their dog teams.
None said they were waiting for someone else to depart first, but the leader would have to break through some fresh snowfall for the others in tow.
Steer was the first to leave at 6:16 p.m. Seven minutes later, all four were gone.
Let the games begin.
The four leaders of the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race put 31/2 hours between themselves and the rest of the pack Tuesday.
There’s not much distance between them. They arrived in Eagle with in 20 minutes of each other in the early afternoon and left almost simultaneously after nightfall.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 10, 1995 — Joel Viertel figures everyone wants to stop the bad guys. He happened to get a chance.
Viertel, 32, chased down a robber outside Justa Store early Wednesday, and kicked in the window of the getaway car when the man tried to escape. That led to the Thursday arrest of 26-year-old James Jones, who troopers say was so rattled he left behind the stolen cash — and his wallet — in the car when he fled.
“I think a lot of people want to catch one of these jerks, and I just got lucky,” Viertel said.
Acting on ananonymous phone tip, troopers arrested Jones in a Fairview Manor apartment about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. He is charged with first-degree robbery and bail was set at $20,000 cash.
Jones has an extensive criminal history that includes convictions for robbery, burglary, and assault, according to court records. He was supposed to turn himself into jail March 3 to serve a 150-day sentence for theft.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 10, 1970 — JUNEAU — The Senate today adopted 12 to 7 an amendment to require state testing and qualification of welders and pipefitters working in the state.
Sen. C.R. Lewis, author of the bill before the Senate, claimed the amendment is “unworkable” and may be unconstitutional. He said he will urge its defeat when the bill comes to the floor on third reading Wednesday.
The amendment offered Monday by Sens. Terry Miller, R-Fairbanks and Joe Josephson, D-Anchorage, provides that any person welding on a pipeline, tank or vessel in the state be tested and qualified by the Board of Welding and Piping Examiners.
The bill itself requiring that a Board of Welding and Piping Examiners be appointed by the governor from a list prepared by the Alaska Chapter of American Welding society and the Alaska Society of Professional Engineers would certify welders. The bill was held over for third reading Wednesday.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 10, 1945 — JUNEAU — Complete revision of liquor laws and liquor licenses is sought by Representative Almer J. Peterson of the Third Division in a House measure which provides that no persons with less than three years residence in the Territory shall have a beverage or retail dispensary license.
A local option or bone dry cause, provides that 35 per cent or more of the voters of any community may peitition for an election on whether or not the liquor business shall be conducted.
Under the bill general wholesalers should pay a license fee of $500 for the first $50,000 worth of business and $250 for each successive $25,000 worth of business
Wholesale beer and wine license fee is fixed at $500 on the first $25,000 worth of business , and $500 on each successive $25,000.