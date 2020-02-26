10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 26, 2010 — An air pollution control plan by the Borough Mayor drew harsh criticism from a rowdy crowd of at least 100 people packed into the Borough Assembly chambers Thursday.
The plan sets regulations on chimney smoke with fines of up to $500 to be imposed on the worst polluters starting late next year.
The assembly will decide at its next meeting whether the measure goes to a public hearing.
Even so, critics of the 16-page plan testified to the assembly, invoking God, freedom and the U.S. Constitution. Some mocked Borough Mayor Luke Hopkins. About a dozen people stood outside picketing. No one testified in favor of curtailing air pollution.
“I would be happy to breathe dirty air and let someone be warm,” Lovette Marchbanks told the assembly.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 26, 1995 — TAYLOR VALLEY, Antarctica — Antarctica’s dry valleys are the coldest, most brutal deserts on Earth, yet even here at the limits of survivability, there is life.
Conditions in the Taylor Valley and the other dry valleys are so relentlessly harsh that they are more Mars-like than any other place on Earth — which is why NASA is cofunding research into the living rocks here.
The clue that led NASA to use the dry valleys east of the U.S. McMurdo Station as a model for possible life on Mars was found more than 20 years ago, in a dead man’s rock sample bag.
By 1973, the Viking spacecraft had been designed to look for traces of life in the soil near their landing sites, and they were launched two years later.
But Imre Friedmann, a biologist and now director of the Polar Desert Research Center at Florida State University in Tallahassee, thought that was the wrong approach.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 26, 1970 — Councilman John Huber yesterday protested the plan by the stale to lease the Chena River campground to a private concern and declared the grounds should be made available to the public free of charge.
Huber, acting mayor, made his position known in a letter to Wally Droz, city manager, and requested that Droz send a history of the problems connected with the campground to Gov. Keith H. Miller for action.
The campground, used only a short time in 1967 in connection with the A-67 exposition, was flooded out.
F.J. Keenan, head of the State Division of Lands of the Department of Natural Resources, wrote Droz on Feb. 10 stating that the Valdez Development Corp. high bidder for the concession to operate the grounds this year, did not complete the contract requirements. He said the contract has been offered to Special Services, Inc., second high bidder on the original contract. Special Services is composed of three Fairbanks men, Bemie Carvhalo, director of the USO, Jack Tripp, director of Alaskaland, and Gerald J. Van Hoomissen, attorney.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 26, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Assailing “the secrecy” he said surrounded post-war security negotiations, Senator Hugh A. Butler, Republican of New York, called today for “a full accounting to Congress.”
“Many of us suspect that the government has no policy at all and is simply floundering in a gigantic maelstrom of events which are forcing our hand everywhere and making our policy for us,” he said in a speech prepared for senate delivery.
While Congress has given the President and the State Department a free hand, he said, “it has not decided to become another Reichstag.”
He said “pure and unalloyed expediency” in dealing with Allies had thrown Gen. Charles DeGaulle “directly into the arms of Stalin.”