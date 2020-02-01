10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 1, 2010 — The Alaska Board of Fisheries on Sunday took what some fishermen say is a major and others say is a minor step toward rebuilding the declining Yukon River king salmon run.
In an attempt to get more older, bigger and more productive kings on the spawning grounds, the Fish Board voted to prohibit subsistence and commercial fishermen on the Yukon from using gillnets with mesh larger than 7.5 inches starting in 2011.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 1, 1995 — NOME — The finish of a sled dog relay commemorating the lifesaving diphtheria run of 1925 was delayed at least until Thursday after some mushers apparently dropped out and high winds plagued the trail.
All ready to cross the line Tuesday in Nome was driver Noah Burmeister, a 14-year-old musher who got word of the delay as he went to check his dogs, curled in balls as their wooden doghouses were awash in drifting snow.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 1, 1970 — The News-Miner did not publish on this day. Here is an item from Feb. 2, 1970 — Sue Wingrove, Anchorage Junior Miss, captured the crown of Alaska Junior Miss Saturday night at the state pageant at Alaskaland. She was crowned in a moment of tears and excitement by the reigning Junior Miss, Elizabeth Ann Tomme. She will now represent Alaska at the national pageant in Mobile, Ala., later this year.
First runner-up in the contest was Sue Regan, Fairbanks Junior Miss and Kris Anderson, Palmer Junior Miss, was chosen as Miss Congeniality.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 1, 1945 — Informed today of an Associated Press dispatch that her brother was among those American prisoners of war rescued from a Luzon Island camp by Gen. MacArthur’s Rangers, Mrs. Andrew Leptick cried with emotion:
“Oh — thank God! I knew he was all right — I dreamed I saw him alive and well last night!”
Mrs. Leptick explained that her brother, First Sgt. Stanley E. Bronk, of Seattle, was in the ill famed “March of Death” on Bataan nearly three years ago and had been held prisoner by the Jap(anese)s ever since.