10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 22, 2010 — NOORVIK — Bobby Wells has lived all his life in this remote village, where the Eskimo dancing of his ancestors was banned by Quaker missionaries a century ago as primitive idolatry.
Now Wells, 53, and other residents of Noorvik have wholeheartedly embraced the ancient practice outlawed in the Inupiat Eskimo settlement, which was established in 1914.
“This is the way God made us, to express our thankfulness to him with dancing,” Wells said.
The belief of traditional dancing as somehow evil, however, remains deeply ingrained in scores of Native villages around the state. But communities have broken away from that ideology in recent decades. One by one, they have resurrected the old dances and songs of the long ago past, along with culture camps and language immersion programs.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 22, 1995 — QVC, the home shopping network watched by millions, says showing its viewers a little Alaska fur is no skin off its nose.
QVC officials, in a letter to the Alaska Division of Economic Development, clarified a company statement made last month that said QVC would not sell Alaska “fur-related” products on its “Quest for America’s Best” show.
QVC now says it will consider selling Alaska products “that may incorporate fur in some secondary or minimal way.”
“They did cut us some slack,” said Bill Paulick of the state Division of Economic Development.
Alaska opposition to QVC’s earlier statement caught the attention of company officials, said QVC President Doug Briggs.
Briggs said customer feedback has shown that customers “do not wish for us to offer products made, primarily, of the skins and furs of animals grown only for that purpose or harvested from their habitat.”
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 22, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Feb. 23, 1970 — JUNEAU — The University of Alaska Board of Regents and administration officials told the Senate Finance Committee today that the university’s growing programs must be improved before any new programs are initiated.
The officials said that cuts of $2.6 million in its requested increase, if sustained will require a curtailment in new programs. University officials indicated these would be across-the-board cuts and agreed to submit them later to the committee. One of critical need, William O’Neill, president of the Board of Regents, said is a $1.4 million request for faculty salary adjustments to “catch up” with salaries of school districts and of other educational institutions.
Dr. William Wood, university president, said that rolled up in the problem of salaries is the high cost of living and the housing shortage which he said was crucial.
The officials testifying on Gov. Keith Miller’s proposed $16 million operating budget for the university which is $2.6 million short of the university’s projected budget of $18.6 million, a total increase of $6,786,000 over last year’s budget.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 22, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Feb. 21, 1945 — ROME, Italy — United States Twelfth Air Force fighter bombers yesterday made the war’s first air attack on targets in and near Adolf Hitler’s fortress city of Berchtesgaden, it was announced today in Rome.
The American Thunderbolts swept in through intense flak and small arms fire, Allied Air headquarters said, and pumped rockets into rail yards at low level.
In attacks in the immediate vicinity of Hitler’s mountain hideout they knocked out a locomotive and eight rail cars. At other towns near Berchtesgaden they set fire to two passenger trains, destroyed a troop train estimated to have 150 soldiers aboard, and destroyed or damaged nearly 50 rail cars, some of them loaded with tanks.