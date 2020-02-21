10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 21, 2010 — Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. has notified 29 of its Fairbanks based employees that the company intends to transfer their positions to Anchorage.
The timing of the shift to Anchorage hasn’t been determined, but Alyeska spokeswoman Lynda Sather said it’s part of an ongoing effort to control costs by centralizing work in Alaska’s largest city. Sather said most of the affected employees were told about the transfer plans last week.
The workers will come from several areas of the company’s local work force, including project accounting, engineering, and the Health, Safety and Environmental Quality department. Sather said the employees will need to transfer to Anchorage to keep their jobs.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 21, 1995 — Fairbanks lost a unique citizen Monday, when Irene Sherman, 84, the self-proclaimed Queen of Fairbanks, died at Denali Center.
The Denali Center said Sherman died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes Sherman had said she had hoped to stay in her home at the end of Noyes Slough until “the Old Man Upstairs made new arrangements,” but failing health made it necessary for her to move into Denali Center about four years ago.
Her home for 40 years was her castle, barricaded behind mounds of rock, cardboard and junk. An intricate maze through the debris led from the street to the small house.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 21, 1970 — The Pan American World Airways flight from Tokyo landed in Fairbanks early Friday for what was to have been a brief stop on its way to New York. But It didn’t work out that way.
Come takeoff time, the 41 passengers were securely belted in their seat and the big 707 charged down the runway, gathering speed for its leap into the early morning Arctic sky. It never made it off the ground.
In the pilot’s cabin a red warning light, signifying possible fire in an engine, came on. Power was cut, brakes applied and braking parachutes streamed out behind the plane, bringing it to a safe if somewhat abrupt stop.
The passengers were taken off and housed in two local motels while ground crews went to work tracing down the trouble. As it turned out, according to Pan Am official, the only malfunction was in the warning light itself, not in an engine.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 21, 1945 — JUNEAU — The House of the Alaska legislature passed the predator animal bounty bill, giving $50 for a wolf, and $25 for a coyote; the graduated fish trap license bill, the Teachers’ Retirement measure, the benefits to sick fishermen bill, the memorial asking congress to investigate salmon spawning areas; the dependent children measure allowing for the first child $25, and for others $15 each, the allowances including natives, which previous bills of kind did not mention, and a measure appropriating $7,000 for the Kodiak Hospital.