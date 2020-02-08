10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 8, 2010 — Crime at the University of Alaska Fairbanks has been going down for the past two years, but the chief of campus police said he has no idea what’s behind the decline.
UAF police made 220 arrests last year, mostly for liquor and drug law violations. That’s down from 245 arrests in 208 and 315 arrests in 2007.
“I don’t really have a crystal ball for you,” said UAF police chief Sean McGee. “The one thing I believe has taken place is just like K-12, we get groups of kids who cycle through the system, and like in my jurisdiction ... we seem to have a good group of kids coming through.”
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 8, 1995 — The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to name the new elementary school on Danby Street after beloved kindergarten teacher Anne Hopkins Wien.
School boards of yore have not done so well, pointed out board member Jerry McBeath.
In 1960, the school board immortalized “a crook” with E.T. Barnette Elementary School, McBeath said. The infamous founder of Fairbanks was run out of town in 1912 when his bank failed.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 8, 1970 — The News-Miner did not publish on this day. Here is an item from Feb. 9, 1970 — A possible foul-up of the series of annexations anticipated by the city of Fairbanks is sure to come under discussion at tonight’s regular City Council meeting.
Cause of the uncertainty is a recent letter to the city signed by all 11 members of the Fairbanks Initiative delegation urging that the city split its request for annexation of Lemeta, Graehl, Aurora-Johnston, and an area south of the city.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 8, 1945 — WASHINGTON — Striking from Aleutian bases in Alaska, United States Army bombers again raided Shumushu in the Kuriles, off Japan.
In other theaters of the Pacific, Superfortresses from Saipan harried Kobe in Japan before dawn for the third successive day.
Rocket-firing marine bombers joining in the 62nd daily attack on the Bonin and Volcano islands within easy range of Japan, attacked two convoys, leaving two ships in flames.
In a unique mine-laying feat, Australian Catalina bombers recently bottled up a sizable Japanese fleet in a Dutch Indies harbor, it is announced.
Four battleships, a carrier, six cruisers and many destroyers were penned in by the air-land mines.