10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 15, 2010 — BRAEBURN, Yukon — The Yukon Quest’s winningest champions will duel for another title and a record-demolishing finish today.
Hans Gatt took a 34-minute lead over Lance Mackey before the final 100 miles of the 1,000-mile sled dog race. Mackey is a four-time Quest champion, and Gatt has won three times.
The winner also is virtually guaranteed to set the fastest time in Quest history.
Gatt jumped from third place by continually kicking, running and using ski poles while resting just 31/2 of the previous 23 hours.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 15, 1995 — They didn’t have Valentine’s dates of their own, so college students at Lathrop Hall set up their amorous classmates Tuesday night.
All it took was free babysitting.
The party-worn lounge in this University of Alaska Fairbanks residence hall was converted into a playroom from 6-11 p.m. for children whose parents live in Hess Village, which is family-student housing.
Ten Lathrop Hall freshmen and sophomores found them selves coloring, blowing bubbles and watching Disney movies with 14 tots.
The young parents were glad to take off.
“It’s kind of a treat,” said single mother Shaun Lott, 23. “I don’t get to go out very often.”
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 15, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this date. Here is an item from Feb. 14, 1970 — JUNEAU — The Legislative Council’s proposed bill to contribute some $50 million to the Native Land Claims settlement crumbled Friday before a Juneau lawyer who was called in to give a non-partisan opinion of the proposal.
Avrum Gross, the attorney, concluded the bill “has very severe constitutional problems — so severe it will fail a court test.”
Council members, who later complimented Gross on a “brilliant presentation,” sat almost stunned as he discussed each legal argument for it and told why he thought none would pass a constitutional best.
The council had been working on the bill for about three weeks.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 15, 1945 — Sir Hubert Wilkins, famed explorer and Arctic traveler, arrived in Fairbanks yesterday by plane on a special military mission details of which he did not feel justified in revealing.
The picturesque explorer, with his distinguished goatee, has not been in this city since 1942 when he was on assignment to Cold Weather Test. He first gained fame when he flew over the North Pole in 1928 making the spectacular hop from Point Barrow to Spitsbergen, Norway.
He spent most of yesterday sightseeing downtown, noting the changes in some of the former Fairbanks landmarks.
“I missed Joe Smith,” Wilkins declared, “when I stopped by the old hardware store. And Martin Pinska was out when I called in his store. Sorry to have missed him. I see the old Alaska hotel is gone, too. Used to know Tom Foster there. The Pioneer Hotel looks quite different these days. No one around I knew.”