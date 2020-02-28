10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 28, 2010 — Priscilla Feral spent a full day flying to Fairbanks from Connecticut to speak before the Alaska Board of Game for five minutes on Saturday, even though she doesn’t think it will do any good.
It was the least she could do for Gordon Haber.
Feral, president of Friends of Animals, one of the country’s most prolific animal-rights groups and based in Connecticut, showed up Saturday to testify in support of expanding a 122-square-mile buffer zone. The zone sits on state land in the northeast corner of Denali National Park and Preserve, and trapping wolves is prohibited in the buffer zone.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 28, 1995 — Jim Petock had seen the Heimlich maneuver performed, learned about it in CPR class, but hesitated an instant before performing it on a child.
And besides, 9-year-old Heidi Keller was apparently still breathing because from the front seat of the school bus she gasped: “I can’t breathe.”
Petock, a third-year driver for Tundra Tours, pulled to the side of Farmers Loop during the afternoon run Monday, stood Heidi up and tapped her lightly on the back three times.
“They don’t use that anymore,” he said at the Trainor Gate bus barn later. “I didn’t want to do the Heimlich maneuver unless I absolutely had to.”
He had to.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 28, 1970 — NEW YORK — Secretary of the Interior Walter J. Hickel said Friday he expects to make a decision on construction of a controversial oil pipeline in Alaska within six weeks.
“We’ll have a definite decision just as soon as we can analyze all the material we have,” Hickel told a news conference at the Waldorf-Astoria, where he was attending a “Salute to Alaska” dinner held by the Explorers’ Club.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 28, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Roosevelt today returned to Washington from the Crimean conference with buoyant hopes for an enduring peace and world-wide reduction of armaments.