10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 11, 2010 — DAWSON CITY — Hans Gatt broke away from the Yukon Quest’s lead pack for a commanding first-place finish at the race’s midway checkpoint of Dawson City.
He then said he wanted to take care of his dogs and went across the Yukon River to the dog camp where his team will spend its 36-hour layover. By the time the media arrived at the camp on foot, Gatt had already left to sleep in his hotel room.
Gatt arrived in Dawson at 5:02 p.m. Yukon time — 4 days, 7 hours and 2 minutes after leaving Fairbanks on Saturday.
Gatt, Zack Steer, Lance Mackey and Hugh Neff departed Eagle within seven minutes of each other Tuesday evening. Gatt took the lead and increased it to 3 hours, 47 minutes by the time he arrived in Dawson.
“Hans has a professional dog team,” Mackey said. “He’s a class act. He’s a champion.”
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 11, 1995 — Commissioners of the Alaska departments of Fish and Game and Public Safety plan a joint statement clarifying a wolf-control report that critics say is erroneous and needlessly critical of Fish and Game personnel.
Acting Fish and Game Commissioner Frank Rue said he and Public Safety Commissioner Ron Otte will release “an agreed-upon statement” in a day or two.
“This should clear up a lot of the debate,” Rue said.
The Department of Public Safety investigation was ordered by Gov. Tony Knowles. It covers a Nov. 29 incident in which reporters and a wolf control foe caught on film the images of three wolves alive in state snares. The video also showed a state biologist’s botched effort at killing one of the wolves.
Public Safety’s final report was critical of Fish and Game personnel and policies surrounding wolf control. Since its release, however, Fish and Game’s supporters have complained loudly about the investigation.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 11, 1970 — DENVER, Colo. — An investigative group says radioactive plutonium has been found in soil samples downwind from the Rocky Flats nuclear weapons plant, located in this metropolitan area of more than a million population.
Whether the contamination threatens health and safety in the area remained an unresolved question today.
The Colorado Committee for Environmental Information, a scientist oriented organization which did the sampling, said in its technical report to the Atomic Energy Commission that the expansion of Rocky Flats “plutonium processing activities now under way or even the continuation of the plant operations at the site represents a serious threat to the health and safety of the people of the Denver area.”
The State Health Department reiterated Wednesday its view that there “is no immediate hazard to health” as a result of Plutonium contamination.
The heart of Denver, a city of 500,100 is about 10 miles southeast of the plant.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 11, 1945 — LONDON — A means of ending the war through a declaration of peace if the Germans fail to surrender may be under consideration at the Big Three Conference, informed quarters suggested today in London.
Supporting this possibility was British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s statement in a recent House of Commons war review that the Allies would fight the German army until resistance ceases but at some point might declare the war at an end and treat holdout Nazis as guerrillas.
Various roundabout reports have said that the Germans already are storing food and war equipment in the central German hills for a last-ditch guerrilla stand. Such last resistance groups might face death as outlaws within their own country, for guerrillas normally are not accorded military rights.
Germany’s own history in this war provides a precedent for such a procedure. After Polish forces had been thoroughly disorganized in Germany’s invasion of Poland those fighting behind German lines were branded as guerrillas.