10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 20, 2010 — People whose wood-and-coal fired stoves belch out dense smoke would pay fines starting at $300 under a pollution control proposal by the borough mayor.
The plan was posted on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Website Friday.
The measure, Ordinance 2010-17, is set to be introduced at the assembly meeting Thursday, the same night the panel will consider the mayor’s request to hire an air quality project coordinator.
The federal government has put the municipality on notice that levels of fine particulate matter known as PM 2.5 must be brought down by 2014. Studies show wood stoves are the No. 1 contributor to PM 2.5, which is known to cause health problems.
If approved by the assembly, the new chimney smoke regulations would begin Sept. 1, 2011.
Under the proposal, the borough would provide subsidies and tax breaks to people who make improvements on their property that result in cleaner air.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 20, 1995 — Some Fairbanks fourth graders excel in math. Most ninth-graders need help in everything but math. A few sixth-graders are making great leaps in science.
These insights into student performance come from last spring’s scores on the Iowa Tests of Basic Skills, according to a report released this month by the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
Overall, the ITBS report brought good tidings: Students in the borough’s public schools perform better on this standardized test than 55 percent to 65 percent of public school students across the nation.
But other parts of the report have teachers and school officials scratching their heads.
For five years in a row, ninth-graders at Lathrop and West Valley high schools have scored increasingly poorly in social studies, language, reading and science. By 10th grade they seem to recover — sophomores are scoring above average on the ITBS each year.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 20, 1970 — Fairbanks’ Chief of Police Stanley J. Zaverl shuffled through a sheaf of accident reports on his desk today and came up with these comments:
“Vehicle number one skidded into the intersection and struck vehicle number two immediately behind the driver’s door.”
Another: “Vehicle number two slid into rear of vehicle one.”
Or another: “Vehicle failed to negotiate curve. Road condition: icy.”
And still another: “Vehicle one side-swiped vehicle two in attempting to pass.”
The chief pointed out that these reports all add up to one thing: One or more drivers in each of these cases badly misjudged his ability to stop or control his car on ice or snow-slick roads.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 20, 1945 — BARROW — The influenza and pneumonia epidemic which swept this community is slowly abating, although all available attendants are on day and night duty, Leon Vincent, Office of Indian Affairs teacher, said today.
An Eskimo woman with a fever of 102 degrees gave birth to a boy and both are doing well, Mr. Vincent reported.
Another Eskimo woman, ill herself, brought her critically sick husband 30 miles to Barrow by dog team.