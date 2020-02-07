10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 7, 2010 — JUNEAU — Lawmakers in the nation’s most inaccessible state capital are considering the most aggressive statewide ban in the United States on the use of cell phones while driving.
Six states and Washington, D.C., ban handheld cell phone use while driving, and 21 states and D.C. ban all cell phone use for novice drivers, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association. But the bill sponsored by Alaska state Rep. Mike Doogan, D-Anchorage, would ban virtually all cell phone use for all drivers.
“We haven’t endorsed that approach as an association, but it’s clearly where the debate is going,” said Jonathan Adkins, a spokesman for the Governors Safety group based in D.C.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 7, 1995 — Accountants hired by the city to complete its 1993 financial audit criticized the city’s record-keeping system during Monday’s review of the city and utility audit.
Accountants from Cook & Haugeberg wrote in their audit overview that the city “needs a comprehensive management review of its finance and accounting operations.’’
As a result of that opinion, City Manager Pat Cole said he has hired Brian Rogers, former vice president of finance at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, to make recommendations concerning the city’s accounting system.
Rogers began reviewing city finances last week, Cole said.
Cook & Haugeberg representatives said the city’s finance department needs major improvements because some information needed for the 1993 audit was not available until this year.
The auditors also said some payroll documents were filed several months late.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 7, 1970 — One of the most faithful members of the Fairbanks Police Department weighs 95 pounds, puts in a five-day work week, is tough as they come, and doesn't get paid a cent for his duty.
The valued member of the force is Major, a police dog owned by Officer Chuck Ward. Major and his master were guests of the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce luncheon meeting this week, and it was one of the most attentive meetings the chamber officials had ever witnessed.
While every person listened carefully to Ward's words, each one of those persons had one eye cocked at Major. The dog is trained in crowd control, and it was obvious that he was ready to move on his master's command.
Besides his crowd control training, Major has been trained by Ward as an expert "sniffer" and a vicious attack dog.
A famous German Shepherd dog used for marijuana "sniffing" is "Ginger", a commissioned member of the Los Angeles police force, Ward told his Fairbanks audience.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 7, 1945 — STOCKHOLM — The Stockholm, Sweden newspaper Aftonbladet said today it believed that a reorganization of the German government under which Adolf Hitler would give up the title of Fuehrer to become the Reich's president, with Franz von Papen as Chancellor, was imminent.
Its information was attributed to "rumors in Berlin which reached German circles in Stockholm."
Von Papen, an ace of the German diplomatic service, was ambassador to Turkey when Ankara broke relations with Berlin last Aug. 2.
The report had the earmarks of a German trial balloon designed to sound out Allied reaction to whether such a revamped government would have any chance of suing for armistice terms.
It came while President Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Russian Premier Josef Stalin were reportedly in conference on war problems, including Germany's fate.