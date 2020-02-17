10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 17, 2010 — A bill under consideration in the Legislature would require Alaskans to have winter tires on their cars or trucks from mid-December to mid-March, beginning next winter.
The bill, proposed by Rep. John Harris, R-Valdez, also states that studded tires would be acceptable, as would other brands approved by the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
Tire company representatives at a hearing Tuesday said the bulk of serious winter accidents and fatalities in the far-north United States and European communities are caused by problems with turning.
“It’s simple. Winter tires save lives,” Kelly Gaede, president of the Anchorage-based Johnson Tire Service, told legislators.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 17, 1995 — FORT YUKON — Fort Yukon Elementary School burned to the ground early Thursday, leaving a charred and smoking hole in the center of this Yukon River community of 700 people.
The school, partly built in the 1950s with two later additions, was for many years the village’s only school, teaching kindergarten through high school students.
Almost everybody in Fort Yukon had ties to the school one way or another, villagers said Thursday.
“It’s going to be a big void. It was a center where all our kids have been educated,” said Marilyn Savage, who graduated from high school there.
She stood quietly by yellow police tape Thursday afternoon in a chill wind watching two stern-faced state fire marshals pick through the debris.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 17, 1970 — Two Fairbanks contractors will share a $240,000 contract to maintain a 300-mile extension of the winter haul road now under construction between Bettles and Sagwon.
They are Fairbanks Excavating, which was apparent low bidder for work on the 70-mile section from Sagwon south to Galbraith Lake, and Pacific Construction, which submitted a combined bid for Sections B and C totaling $163,300.
Section B extends from Anaktuvuk Pass to Toolik, a distance of 70 miles, while Section C stretches from Bettles to Anaktuvuk Pass, a distance of 104 miles. The bids for those two sections were $94,000 and $72,500, respectively.
Only other bidder for the work was Wright Aurora, which bid only on Section C, for $72,000. While that bid was lower than Pacific Construction’s for the same section, the contract was awarded to the latter because the unsuccessful bidder did not bid on Section B, according to District Engineer Woody Johansen.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 17, 1945 —PARIS, France — Allied troops of the Canadian First Army battled today to within one and one-half miles or less of the shell-ripped Nazi bastions of Goch and Calcar southeast of Kleve in a sudden, resurgent push over mired battlefields.
Britons, Scota and Canadians under Gen. Henry Crerar’s command lunged forward yesterday behind a wall of bombs, rockets and bullets from Allied planes, and British troops speared 21/4 miles ahead, cutting the main Goch-Calcar high-way at two points.
Troops closing on Goch and Calcar gained 2,500 yards. They entered Asperden and Hervorst, within 11/2 miles of Goch, and toppled Hommersum and Mull, five miles west of the strongly-held road center seven miles south of Kleve.