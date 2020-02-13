10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 13, 2010 — DAWSON CITY, Yukon — Ten seconds. Five seconds. You can go.
Hans Gatt listened to the Yukon Quest official’s words, removed his snow hook from a tire and let his sled dog team pull him into the early morning darkness. Gatt left Dawson City at 6:35 a.m. Friday morning. As the leader of the 1,000-mile sled dog race, he had 451 miles until the finish line in Whitehorse, Yukon, to stave off the competition and win his fourth Quest.
The 51-year-old Austrian was followed by Hugh Neff at 9:07 a.m. and Lance Mackey at 9:28 p.m.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 13, 1995 — Want a nightcap? Better buy alcohol before midnight or gas up your vehicle for an out-of-town trip.
Fairbanks City Councilmen are scheduled to vote Monday — and are likely to approve — an ordinance forcing the 20 holders of liquor store licenses within the city to close by midnight.
All six councilmen and Mayor Jim Hayes are sponsors of the midnight closing rule, unusual for a council more noted for its split votes.
And most of them say the Fairbanks North Star Borough should enforce a similar rule to override state law allowing liquor stores to stay open until 5 a.m.
“This is only a small step in the right direction,” Hayes said. “It would be a greater impact if the borough joined in.”
But Hayes does not have great expectations that the borough will embrace the midnight closing.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 13, 1970 — ANCHORAGE — The trans-Alaska pipeline can be ready for operation by its July, 1977, target date if all parties involved in its construction work as hard and as fast as they can, its builders said Wednesday.
But if bad weather, or a breakdown in the project’s massive logistics operations, or a stall in the issuance of construction permits occurs, the elaborate timetable worked out between manufacturers, shippers, contractors, oil companies and state and federal officials would be seriously threatened, they said.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 13, 1945 — The final determination of the fate of the proposed $1,750,000 Fairbanks municipal water system lay with the taxpayer-voters of the city today as a constant stream of people visited the polls at the City Hall to mark their ballots.
In spite of the chilly weather it appeared that the vote would reach representative proportions. At 3 p.m. it was announced that 441 ballots had been cast. The total registered vote for this election is 847.
The polls close at 7 p.m.
The question before the voters is whether $350,000 in general obligation bonds shall be issued by the City of Fairbanks for the purpose of constructing a municipal water system as proposed in plans prepared by the firm of Black and Veatch of Kansas City, Mo., and approved by the Federal Works Agency for federal assistance in the amount of $1,403,27.