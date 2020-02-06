10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 6, 2010 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is recommending that a poorly designed erosion-control project in Delta Junction be scrapped, at an estimated cost of as much as $10 million.
The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is proposing the removal of about a mile of infiltration basin, which is designed to collect and absorb stormwater, along with side inlets and dikes that the project created. The efforts were made a decade ago to reduce erosion in the area of the Delta-Clearwater River and Clearwater Slough, along with flooding on nearby farmland and roads.
The first phase of the erosion control project was completed in 2001, but “numerous problems” were identified before it was even completed, according to a listing in Thursday’s Federal Register.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 6, 1995 — The ad for the Yukon Quest Crab Feed put out the challenge: “How much crab can you eat?”
Organizers were startled to find just how much crab Quest supporters could eat Sunday afternoon when they ran out of crab midway through the annual fund raiser.
Carloads of people were turned away at the door of the Fox Roadhouse for the all-you-can-eat Dungeness crab feed. And some of those who had bought tickets in advance were asking for their money back when the crab ran out around 4:30 p.m.
Advance tickets sold out on Thursday; the rest of the 2,000 tickets sold out at the door for $20 apiece less than three hours into the feed.
Many people who waited in line and discovered the crab vat empty when they reached the front seemed to take the shortage in stride.
“You can try some of this,” quipped one man pointing at a bowl of coleslaw. “Its almost as good as crab.”
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 6, 1970 — Effective Monday at 8 a.m. right turns will be allow ed on red lights on Airport Road. The somewhat controversial ruling that would not allow right turns on Airport Road has now been rescinded, said Woodrow Johansen, Interior District Highway Engineer.
He said as a result o f detailed studies of traffic movement, discussion s with the Fairbanks City Council, the North Star Borough Assembly, the Alaska State Troopers and other interested groups, and in compliance with the newly revised Title 13 of the Alaska Administrative Code, the Department of Highways will permit right turns on red after stop onto and off from Airport Road.
The movement will be permitted at all signalized intersections on Airport Road except that at University Avenue.
At this intersection all traffic turning right onto Airport Road from University Avenue will continue to observe the “no right turn on red” sign, Johansen said.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 6, 1945 — LONDON — Sir Walter Citrine, British Trade Union leader, announced today that British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was meeting with President Roosevelt and Russian Premier Josef Stalin “at this very moment.”
It was the first concrete disclosure form Allied headquarters, that the Big Three were in session. Citrine made the statement at the opening session of the British Trades Union Congress.
He did not give any hint as to where the meeting was being held.