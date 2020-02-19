10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 19, 2010 — NORTH POLE — A Flint Hills Resources spokesman told a roomful of people the company is sorry for a chemical spill that contaminated dozens of private wells and, to a lesser degree, a municipal water system.
“I want to apologize to each and every one of you on behalf of Flint Hills and the previous owner (Williams Alaska Petroleum Inc.),” refinery spokesman Jeff Cook said.
He made the apology during a public meeting at the North Pole High School auditorium. It was the second such gathering since the company announced that sulfolane, a chemical used in the oil refining process, had been detected in wells off site of the refinery.
The spill happened more than a decade ago, but the widespread contamination reportedly went unnoticed until last year.
Some people at the meeting were critical of Flint Hills. One woman asked when the company planned to abandon its neighbors, while others wondered aloud what other chemicals the refinery might have introduced into the water table.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 19, 1995 — Downtown Fairbanks can be a boomtown again.
Just ask Dick Brickley.
“But you’ve got to have something to do here,” he says.
His plan is straightforward: Build things people will come to see. Do that, he says, and everything else will follow.
Through the long-empty Lacey Street Theater he purchased in 1991, where 40-year old movie projectors still collect dust, Brickley hopes to do his part: open an ice museum.
Visitors to Brickley’s theater of ice will look through triple-paned windows at ice sculptures in refrigerated boxes the size of school classrooms. Summer travelers will view a video of wintertime Fairbanks and will be able to spend a few seconds in a room chilled to 20 below.
“I think it will be great for the downtown,” Brickley says. “I have a lot of faith in the potential of downtown.’’
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 19, 1970 — JUNEAU — The Senate Health, Welfare and Education Committee today approved with a “do pass” recommendation, a bill defining child neglect as the willful failure to provide necessary food, care, clothing, shelter or medical attention for the child.
However, the bill provides that a child under treatment solely by spiritual means through prayer in accordance with the tenets and practices of a recognized church, would not for that reason alone be considered to have been neglected.
Fred Bailey of Anchorage, representing the Christian Science Committee on publications for Alaska, cited District of Columbia and Ohio statutes which recognized child treatment through prayer and exempt it from child neglect. He said also that the governmentwide indemnity benefit plan also allows charges for a Christian Scientist practitioner under its expenses provisions.
Bailey said the tenets of his church “are predicated on the fact we don’t use medical attention for healing.” He added that “as Christian Scientists we love our children and want to care, feed and protect them.”
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 19, 1945 — JUNEAU — The bill that would place a 1 per cent tax on all personal and real property in the Territory was introduced in the House by Representative Fred Hanford of the First Division, S. McCutcheon of the Third Division and Maurice Johnson of the Fourth Division. The proposed 1 per cent tax is the limit allowed under the Organic Act.
This tax was proposed by Gov. Ernest Gruening in his annual message.
Representative Joe Krause of the First Division introduced a bill granting a 25 per cent wage increase to all Territorial employees.
Representative Almer J. Peterson of the Third Division introduced a bill which would require the Territory to pay $7 monthly to the city school for tuition of pupils from outside the cities.