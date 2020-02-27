10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 27, 2010 — Slowly, but not so surely, the state Department of Fish and Game is moving ahead with its plan to release wood bison somewhere in the Interior in the next few years.
Exactly when and where they will be released, however, remains up in the air.
That’s the message state wildlife officials delivered to the Alaska Board of Game on Friday on the first day of its 10-day meeting at the Westmark Hotel. The board will begin deliberating and voting on proposals at the conclusion of public testimony on Sunday.
The state has been working to reintroduce wood bison in Alaska for the past 20 years. The Department of Fish and Game imported 53 bison from Canada a year and a half ago and is holding 82 bison at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center in Girdwood.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 27, 1995 — Public Safety Director Mike Pulice reluctantly promoted 13 fire employees recently, saying it was the cheapest way to cut up to $80,000 from the department’s estimated $230,000 overtime expense this year.
Although the Fairbanks City Council passed a 1995 budget that included money for some promotions, Pulice said the raises will increase the department’s budget by about $17,000. However, the overtime savings will pay for the additional costs.
The rewards came grudgingly from Pulice, who said some of the promoted employees deliberately caused an extra $13,000 in overtime during the last three months of 1994.
The promotions were made over a 10-day period in late December and early January. One fire employee was promoted to battalion chief, four to captain and eight to driver.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 27, 1970 — A civil suit in excess of $500,000 has been filed in Superior Court here by the University of Alaska against Manley and Mayer, an architectural firm from Anchorage which designed the nearly completed library and fine arts complex on the campus.
The university is claiming, briefly, that inadequate preparation in the design submitted by the architects has resulted in a considerable increase in construction costs.
Among the more specific allegations by the university are:
• Failure of the defendants to design plans and specifications in accordance with reasonable requests by the university.
• Failure of the design to conform to the requirements of the state of Alaska’s fire and building codes.
• The architects provided plans and specifications for the library and fine arts complex which required construction costs substantially in excess of the limits set by the university.
• Failing to exercise reasonable professional architectural standards and care, resulting in numerous errors and omissions in the plans and specifications which required costly corrective change orders during construction of the complex.
• Failing to employ consultants when needed or to properly consider the recommendations of consultants who were involved in the design of portions of the project.
• Failing to provide an educational complex reasonably fit for the university’s “intended, normal and planned use thereof.”
• By failing to properly supervise the construction of the project.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 27, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Air Services operating in Alaska want permission to carry passengers between the United States and the Territory as a way of increasing their revenues to enable improvement of service to the Alaskan interior.
Both Arthur G. Woodley, of Woodley Airways, Anchorage, and Don G. Goodman, Vice President in charge of operations for Alaska Airlines, Inc. asked special consideration for their companies during the recent Civil Aeronautics Board hearing.
They contended it would be more beneficial to Alaska post war development if the present Alaska services were given flying routes to the states, rather than give them to an outside carrier.
Other witnesses, including Delegate E. L. Bartlett, while not mentioning either Woodley’s or Goodman’s Lines, favored competition which they said would result if another carrier besides Pan American Airways should get States-Alaska routes. Some of the largest United States airlines seek to serve Alaska.