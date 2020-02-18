10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 18, 2010 — Sen. Mark Begich got an earful about the Department of Veterans Affairs when he stopped in Fairbanks on Wednesday.
Begich, a Democrat, listened to two hours of testimony at the second of three U.S. Senate committee hearings in the state. The hearings were scheduled after the department’s inspector general, in a December report, said the Anchorage VA office had failed 13 of 14 inspection items.
The senator said he wanted to hear more about why some veterans are having trouble receiving benefits or are unaware of the VA benefits for which they are eligible.
“Our unique geography, diversity and way of life require that VA develop a unique strategy to care for our veterans, especially those who reside in rural areas,” Begich said.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 18, 1995 — JUNEAU — University of Alaska’s Board of Regents on Friday voted to raise tuition and eliminate a fee cap that allows students who take more than 13 credits per semester to get the additional credits for free.
The board also approved a new system in which upper-level courses are more expensive than lower-level courses.
The elimination of the fee cap came over the objections of the Coalition of Student Leaders, which sent about 30 university students to the Juneau meeting to testify against the change.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 18, 1970 — British Overseas Airlines Corporation doesn’t fly into Fairbanks and if what they sent here yesterday is any example, the fact that BOAC doesn’t land at our airport is Fairbanks’ loss and not just monetarily either.
Miss Nicki Hughes, the reigning Miss BOAC Speedbird for 1970 was a visitor here yesterday, visiting the city and attending the Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Miss Hughes, tall, shapely, brunette, and beautiful, is a ground stewardess at BOAC’s Heathrow International Airport terminal — and won her title of Miss Speedbird over about 30 other employees of the airline. She works in the passenger service department, but has ambitions to fly as a stewardess for a few years, providing marriage doesn’t enter into things — which she doubts.
Miss Hughes is presently in Alaska taking in the Anchorage Fur Rendezvous. She made the trip to Fairbanks yesterday courtesy of Wien Consolidated Airlines. Betzi Woodman of Anchorage escorted Miss Speedbird to Fairbanks.
Miss Hughes said she liked Alaska so well that she plans on returning here next summer on her vacation. As BOAC’s representative she has visited South Africa and is going to New Zealand next month. Her reign is over next July.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 18, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Feb. 19, 1945 — Numerous telegrams were dispatched to Washington, D.C., yesterday and today after it became known that opponents of the Fairbanks municipal water system were attempting to influence the Federal Works Agency to rescind its grant for construction of the system.
“Interested persons opposing the project have telegraphed the FWA, asserting that the need for a water system in Fairbanks was misrepresented in securing the grant,” Mayor H.G. Hughes stated. In supporting of our statements many prominent business and professional people of the town have sent telegrams urging that the grant be continued.
Telegrams supporting the project were addressed to Major General Phillip Fleming, administrator of the Federal Works Agency.
Mayor Hughes discussed the developments at the regular meeting of the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce today, and expressions of the members were unanimously in favor of having the project go through as planned.