10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 29, 2010 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Feb. 28, 2010 — Chris Olds convinced Tyler Huntington to have a $50,000 change of heart in August.
Instead of taking a year off, Huntington joined Olds to run the Iron Dog, and the duo won the 1,971-mile snowmachine race to the cheers of hundreds at Pike’s Landing on Saturday. They crossed the finish line at the Riverboat Discovery landing at 11:55 a.m. to take the largest chunk of the $184,000 purse. Their total elapsed time on the course, which runs from Big Lake to Nome to Fairbanks, was 41 hours, 4 minutes and 9 seconds.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 29, 1995 —The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Feb. 28, 1995 — City firefighters say Public Safety Director Mike Pulice discriminated against three fire department captains who were eligible for promotions in 1994, but were bypassed in a recent flurry of promotions given 13 employees.
The three captains, all 20-year veterans of the city’s firefighting force, were the only qualified employees on the prior promotion list who were not bumped up a rank in the final days of 1994 or the beginning of this year.
“I think Mr. Pulice was reacting to those people within the group who are the most outspoken union activists,” said Capt. Jim Rice, one of the three bypassed.
Pulice said he did not promote the three captains to battalion chief for a number of reasons, including the cost of the top-level promotions, a pending grievance filed in 1992 about a related promotion issue and because the three declined to take the 1995 written promotion test.
“They chose not to (take the test),” Pulice said. “That indicates unwillingness ... in most places, that indicates they don’t want the position.”
Pulice said he promoted everyone else on the two-year promotion list that expired Dec. 31, as well as promoting everyone eligible on the 1995 list.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 29, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Feb. 28, 1970 — BARROW — White-out conditions delayed today’s planned departure from Point Barrow for Tom Shiflet and his crew, who are planning to drive a snow machine to Fairbanks and then Seattle.
It snowed in Barrow last night and a light wind was moving the snow enough to limit visibility.
They were also awaiting the arrival of their Eskimo guide Luther Leavitt of Point Barrow, whose okay would be needed to start the journey.
The men had been ready to go since 8 a.m. Saturday but, as they were unable to move, expended some of their pent-up energy taking pictures which will be sent to a television station in Green Bay. Wis.
They are in good spirits although understandably apprehensive about the enormity and possible peril of their undertaking.
Sniflet’s crew includes, in addition to Leavitt, Larry Jorgenson who is a newsman from Green Bay, and Ronnie DeBush, a Green Bay snow machine dealer.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 29, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Feb. 28, 1945 — MEXICO CITY — The United States delegation at the International Conference in Mexico City has reached a tentative compromise on the Declaration of Chapultepec which would accept a commitment to put down aggression by force in this hemisphere during the war emergency.
The stand was taken this morning after a series of hasty meetings, it was learned on best authority.
The United States declaration has split on whether the United States should accept the Latin American proposal to bind the American nations to guarantees of territorial integrity and political independence backed by armed might.
A final decision was expected when Senator Tom Connally, Democrat of Texas, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, arrives late this afternoon.