10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 5, 2010 — ANCHORAGE — The Board of Game voted to allow Alaskans to own hybrid wild cats if owners can prove the pet is at least four generations removed from a wild ancestor.
The board, however, rejected a call to legalize monkeys as pets and also said no to finches, wallaroos, kinkajous and devenomized reptiles.
The new pet rulings came during a four-day meeting on statewide hunting rules that ended Monday in Anchorage. The state revisits the so-called clean list of legal pets every four years.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 5, 1995 — Darren Rorabaugh lifted Cowboy Bob onto the makeshift examination table Saturday at the Summit Logistics warehouse on South Cushman Street.
The big fuzzy male sled dog, ears flattened sideways, looked worried.
‘‘It’s OK, fella,” Rorabaugh said, stroking the dog’s back.
Cowboy Bob had no reason to fret. Like the rest of the dogs in Rorabaugh’s team, he checked out fine with Dr. Clint Crusberg, a Yukon Quest veterinarian.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 5, 1970 — The report of the first grand jury of 1970 concluded that Fairbanks needs a minimum of two additional Superior Court judges — “not next month, or next week, but today.”
The report, submitted to Superior Judge Everett W. Hepp yesterday afternoon, cites 207 criminal indictments returned by grand juries in the past 12 months, while only 12 felony cases have come to trial in the same period
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 5, 1945 — SEATTLE — Yukon, a powerful Greenland sled dog who served two years in Alaska in the Army’s K-9 Corps is going back north — but this time as a “civilian.”
Yukon served his hitch in a dog sled rescue team for the Army’s Air Transport Service in Alaska.
He “came out” last June and went to the home of his master, Earl Norris, Orofino, Idaho.
Now Yukon has his honorable discharge from the K-9 Corps and Norris is taking him to Anchorage to serve as lead in his seven-dog team which he plans to operate for civilian purposes