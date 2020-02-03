10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 3, 2010 — JUNEAU — A handful of Alaska lawmakers have formed a “liberty caucus,” a response to growing political interest from conservative but nonpartisan constituents.
The group, tentatively led by Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Fairbanks, will meet to review bills and communicate clearly with residents who he said feel the state should take stronger steps to back its sovereign rights and individual freedoms.
“We’re listening,” Kelly said of growing interest, reflected in regular public demonstrations and meetings, in general support for values such as strong individual liberties, limited government and family values.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 3, 1995 — State liquor board members ruled unanimously Thursday to overturn the Fairbanks City Council’s attempt to impose strict rules on the Northward Liquor Store.
Although councilmen lost that round, they aren’t finished with trying to curb public drinking and related littering: They are considering a mandatory midnight closing time for the 20 liquor stores within city limits.
The Northward ruling by the state Alcohol Beverage Control board came at the board’s meeting in Juneau. Members needed less than 15 minutes before ruling the city council acted in an “arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable” manner Jan. 23 when it set a number of restrictive operating rules for downtown liquor stores. Northward Liquor is the only operating downtown liquor store.
The restrictions included a 10 p.m. closing time, eliminating sales of glass containers and pocket-sized bottles, putting a store label on all alcoholic products, removing store window beer and price signs, videotaping all customers and requiring two clerks on duty at all times.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 3, 1970 — Beginning salary for teachers in the North Star Borough School District has been set at $10,400, up 22 per cent over the present rate.
The agreement culminates months of secret discussions between negotiating teams of the school district and the North Star Education Association.
And officials say that increased aid from the state will prevent any increase in local taxes.
“This salary agreement should make it possible for the school system to attract not only young teachers, but well-trained, capable; experienced teachers,” said Stan Sailors, chairman of the NSEA negotiating team.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 3, 1945 — “Rumors that a tarantula was found in a bunch of bananas grown in Central America and marketed this week in Fairbanks, were untrue, investigation proved,” declared Ellis Watson, Ladd Field civilian worker, who 10 years ago was growing bananas in Guatemala.
The tarantula, so named because it first was known in the vicinity of Taranto, Italy, is the largest of the spider family. It has jointed legs and is covered with fuzzy hair. It can see but dimly because the location of its cluster of eight eyes is upon the top part of its head. It has mandibles that work up and down instead of sideways, as is the direction in most other spiders.
The tarantula is a fearsome-looking monster, but it really is a blessing in disguise to gardeners and farmers. It feeds on grasshoppers, locusts and other plant-eating insects, and should not be regarded as a menace to be destroyed, but rather as a friend that rids the world of countless pests more harmful to mankind than the whole family of spiders.