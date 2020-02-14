10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 14, 2010 — JUNEAU — Beyond simply helping kids get to college, Gov. Sean Parnell’s scholarship proposal is about culture change, according to state Education Commissioner Larry LeDoux.
By giving every Alaska student an opportunity to earn in-state college tuition or vocational training if they take tougher classes and finish with good grades, the program could transform the state’s underperforming education system and promote a new culture that values learning, he said.
As the program goes forward, LeDoux said, communities will demand “that their districts, their superintendents, their principals deliver a quality program. And I believe this program will restructure schools in this state.”
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 14, 1995 — Fairbanks liquor stores must quit selling alcohol after midnight starting Saturday.
City councilmen Monday unanimously approved the midnight closing hours, despite vocal public testimony against the new rule that overrides state law allowing liquor sales until 5 a.m.
Ten people, most of whom are employees, managers or owners of liquor stores, voiced opposition to the midnight closing hours, including B. J. Hall, a liquor distributor. “A couple of people are probably going to go out of business, losing at least a third to half of their business,” Hall told councilmen. “It would be like me taking one-third of your income. You wouldn’t like it.”
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 14, 1970 — Bids for the new Fairbanks Memorial Hospital will be received until March 17, officials of the hospital project announced today.
Legal advertising requesting sealed bids for the construction of the proposed $5 to $7 million structure began today in newspapers in the state. The final approval of plans and advertising for bids will bring an optimistic air to the annual hospital meeting Wednesday, Feb. 18.
Anticipation for final approval of plans has kept members of the hospital board edgy, fearing that delays in the multiple approvals needed by various agencies would delay the hospital construction for perhaps one year.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 14, 1945 — The proposed Fairbanks municipal water system was approved by the taxpayer-voters of the city yesterday in the second special election held on the question. The vote tabulation announced last night gave 495 votes for the project and 235 votes against it, giving the water system a margin of 20 votes over the required 65 per cent of the total vote cast.
Out of 847 voters registered and qualified for the second election, the total vote was 731, with one ballot ruled invalid. This was an increase of 62 votes over the number cast in the first water system election January 10. In the second election the votes for the project increased by 74, while the votes against the proposal decreased by 12.