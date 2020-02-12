10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 12, 2010 — President Obama’s comments about energy earlier this week have split Alaska’s senators.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Obama said the U.S. “can’t overnight convert to an all-solar, all-wind economy,” but he said investment in clean energy will be key to economic growth in the 21st century.
Sen. Mark Begich, a Democrat, took the opportunity to write the president a letter emphasizing the importance of an Alaska natural gas pipeline in producing cleaner energy for the country.
“I know your administration already is strongly supportive of this project, and I commend your appointment of a new federal coordinator of the Alaska natural gas pipeline project,” Begich wrote. “I urge your support for provisions in the Senate energy bill to underscore the importance of this project to America’s energy independence.”
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 12, 1995 — Sen. Bert Sharp said Saturday he no longer suspects Department of Public Safety investigators were biased in their wolf-kill report, but he remained critical of Gov. Tony Knowles’ cancellation of the program.
Sharp wanted Public Safety officials to explain how their draft report favorable to Department of Fish and Game biologists evolved into one highly critical. Last week he threatened to bring the issue to the Senate State Affairs Committee that he chairs.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 12, 1970 — Opposition in mounting locally to an Anchorage legislator’s efforts to illegalize bounty and aerial hunting of wolves in Alaska, and a group of Fairbanks sportsmen have called a meeting here Friday night to counteract what they view as an attempt to wrest control of game management from the Fish and Game Department and make it a “political issue.”
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 12, 1945 — Continued tight restrictions on war-essential materials, but prospects of an overnight release of much machinery and supplies when action in Europe subsides, were described to the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce today by Norman Stines, area director for the War Production Board.
There has been no official announcement, Mr. Stines said, but indications are that the relaxations in progress before December 16 will be put back into effect the minute the situation quiets in Europe.