10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 2, 2010 — Fairbanks leaders will conduct a citywide survey later this month to determine the extent of local gang activity.
Five hundred randomly selected homes in Fairbanks, North Pole, Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base will receive the Fairbanks Gang Reduction and Intervention Network survey, though project director Shea Daniels said the most valuable information likely will come from seventh-12th graders in local schools.
The school surveys will he completely anonymous and will require parental permission. Daniels is hopeful that most parents will allow their children to participate in the survey to better understand a gang culture that recruits children as young as 10.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 2, 1995 — An attempt by the U.S. Postal Service to save money by shipping Bush-bound mail out of Anchorage rather than Fairbanks has been put on hold.
Rural Alaskans, some near tears, told postal officials from Alaska, Seattle and Washington, D.C. on Wednesday that the plan would have made health care and food harder to obtain by eliminating frequent, inexpensive flights between Fairbanks and the villages.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 2, 1970 — ANCHORAGE — John Manley, general manager of the Alaska Railroad, said yesterday that every third year the Federal Budget Bureau includes in the budget a provision for the sale of the Alaska Railroad.
“Then we (railroad officials) go to the Budget Bureau to explain why it’s not a good idea to sell the railroad,” he said. “We have a regular format for this.”
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 2, 1945 — A graduate tax of 2 per cent on $2,000 to 4 per cent on $10,000 with an intermediate scale on net incomes of Alaskans and also non-residents was introduced in Senate of the Alaska legislature today.
Provision is made for withholding tax payments from salaries.
A special tax is proposed for seasonal workers for $130 on total wages if $6,000 and also for $4.50 on wages of less than $500.
The tax on corporations and banks are set at 4 per cent on net income from sources within the territory.
The bill provides for a supervisor of taxation, who will be appointed by the Governor.