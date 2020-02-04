10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 4, 2010 — ANCHORAGE — U.S. Rep. Don Young has introduced a bill aimed at studying the potential for an Arctic deep water port.
The measure is a companion bill to one introduced in December by U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Young, a fellow Alaska Republican, says the measure will provide for a two-year study to determine strategic capabilities for an Arctic port and a favorable location.
Young says the United States has the opportunity to address the prospects of future industry and can use changing Arctic conditions its advantage.
This legislation has been referred to the House Armed Services Committee.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 4, 1995 — For the Monroe Catholic schools, this winter has been one of damage, repair and more damage.
In two attacks since early December, vandals have combined to cause about $22,000 of ruin at Monroe’s high school and elementary school. The latest attack came Jan. 29, and seemed more focused than the first, said Nancy Cook, director of schools.
“This time, people are angrier than with the last one because it seemed to be a little more deliberate,” she said. “It seemed to be a little bit more of a personal hit this time.”
“I think we felt a lot more violated this time,” Cook said.
The latest vandalism occurred when someone — no one knows whether it’s one person or many — broke into the school and smashed a copier and television, stole cash and broke classroom door windows.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 4, 1970 — JUNEAU — State land officials unveiled a $15 million master plan for development of a state park system over the next six years.
It includes development of the Chugach Mountains Recreation area, the Chena River Recreation Area and Denali Park on the edge of Mt. McKinley National Park.
Ted Smith, head of the Parks and Recreation section of the Division of Lands, told the Senate Resources Committee that the plan outlined in a formal presentation was “the first attempt at a master plan for the state.”
Smith said the plan calls for planning money next year followed by development appropriations.
Smith told the committee that the Chena River Park would be the first venture under the development plan. He said the state expects to have the park open this summer as a concession.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 4, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Feb. 3, 1945 — JUNEAU — A Senate joint memorial, which was introduced by Senator Gren Collins of the Third Division, today takes another blast at Secretary of the Interior Harold L. Ickes.
It asks congressional investigation of the Interior Department’s policies in reference to land withdrawals in the territory.
The Labor bill of Representative Almer J. Peterson of the Third Division, defining pay periods and giving claims prosecution powers to the Department of Labor is scheduled for discussion Tuesday. It is being closely watched by labor groups.
The House yesterday afternoon by a vote of 13 to 11 postponed Representative Curtiss Shattuck’s blanket primary bill, but Representative Peterson, who voted with prevailing side, declared he might move to reconsider the vote later.