10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 9, 2011 — Charges against the Fairbanks man who a police officer arrested for urinating in public after stopping to help at the scene of an accident two and a half weeks ago will be rescinded and the man will not have to pay a $150 fine.
Fairbanks city Mayor Jerry Cleworth called Joshua Burks on Monday to apologize for what he said were the “overzealous” actions of the officer who arrested him. After receiving complaints from the public when the story appeared in the Jan. 29 News-Miner, Cleworth asked Fairbanks Police Chief Laren Zager to look into the case.
“He did some investigating and recommended charges be reversed,” Cleworth said.
“Knowing that I thought I should go ahead and contact the gentleman and apologize on the part of the city.”
Burks’ reaction?
“He said, ‘Thank you,”’ Cleworth said. “It was a very short phone call.”
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 9, 1996 — WASHINGTON — President Clinton signed legislation Thursday he said will “bring the future to our doorstep” by opening new forms of communication through telephones, TV sets and computers.
Surrounded by books — some more than 200 years old — at the Library of Congress, Clinton signed the bill both the old-fashioned and the high-tech way — first using a regular pen and then an electronic one.
“Today, with a stroke of a pen, our laws will catch up with our future,” the president said.
The law, already under legal attack by groups opposing an anti-indecency provision, revamps the Communications Act of 1934.
Opponents — mostly consumer groups — also say more jobs will be lost than gained through consolidation and that cable and telephone rates likely will rise because the level of competition envisioned by supporters will not emerge.
It will let local and long-distance phone companies and cable companies into each others’ businesses, deregulate cable rates and allow media companies to expand their holdings more easily.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 9, 1971 — ABOARD USS NEW ORLEANS — The Apollo 14 explorers splashed down in the South Pacific today ending a nine-day voyage of discovery that scientists say will vastly enrich man’s knowledge of the moon.
Alan B. Shepard Jr., Edgar D. Mitchell and Stuart A. Roosa hit the water after a blazing re-entry through the earth’s atmosphere.
During the re-entry, which started when the command ship Kitty Hawk slammed into the atmosphere at 24,595 miles an hour, the temperature on the protective heat shield reached more than 5,000 degrees.
The astronauts were to be taken by helicopter to the carrier New Orleans and placed in quarantine in a sealed trailer below decks.
The thickening atmosphere and parachutes slowed the speed for a gentle drop into warm Polynesian waters.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 9, 1946 — PORTLAND, Ore. — North America’s Arctic regions could be developed in any one of three ways, Dr. Vilhjalmur Stefansson, famed explorer, said yesterday, but added that all of them are unacceptable to this country.
The methods and the reasons he gave in an interview for believing they would not be favored:
First large concessions to great corporations for long terms. (Monopolistic)
Second, co-operatives of the Scandinavian type. (Believed by Congress to be socialism)
Third, government ownership and operation. (Socialism)
This country can get a new frontier any time it wants to accept one of these methods of developing Alaska, he said, but continued “we insist on small scale development by individuals or small companies.”