10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 8, 2011 — Tok musher Hugh Neff is making use of the cold weather and good trail conditions as he leads the Yukon Quest pack toward Dawson City on Monday night.
Neff maintained a steady lead of over an hour, only stopping for 15 minutes at the Stepping Stone hospitality stop, about 300 miles into the race, before leaving at 10:15 Monday morning.
Neff was followed by Fairbanks musher Brent Sass, who elected to stop at Stepping Stone. A computer error had Sass atop the standings, well ahead of where he should have been, for most of the day Monday but was expected to be fixed by this morning. Behind Sass were 2010 champion Hans Gatt and Ken Anderson of Fox. Both passed through Stepping Stone without stopping.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 8, 1996 — Fairbanks voters could head to the polls in a special election May 7 to cast ballots on another school bond proposition.
But borough Mayor Jim Sampson is keeping under wraps for now exactly what would be contained in the proposition, aimed at relieving overcrowding in middle and high schools.
“We’re still working on it,” Sampson said Wednesday. “I can tell you this: The ballot proposition will not look like the one that went before voters in October of ’94.”
Voters rejected a proposed $53 million, 1,440-student high school in 1994 and nixed a $64 million, 1,600-student proposal in 1993.
But the overcrowding problem has not gone away, officials say, and a state reimbursement for up to 70 percent of project costs expires in July.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 8, 1971 — An informal organization called "Trans-Alaska Communities United (TACU) was formed over the weekend to promote the development of communities along the proposed trans-Alaska oil pipeline.
Thirty-two representatives from Valdez, Cordova, Copper Center, Fairbanks and Delta meet Friday evening and Saturday at Glen-Rich Lodge at Gakona to discuss mutual problems and objectives of the towns from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez.
The new organization elected Stan Davis, Fairbanks, chairman of an executive committee and appointed representatives from each community to serve on the committee. It was decided to testify at the federal hearings in Anchorage Feb. 24 and 25 on environmental aspects of the 800-mile, $1.5 billion pipeline planned to transport North Slope oil to the south.
Some attending the meeting said that while most of them shop and buy in and visit Anchorage more than Fairbanks, that Fairbanks is the town that comes to their assistance when needed. Mayor John Kelsey of Valdez suggested that other communities might suggest adopting Fairbanks. Another suggested that they come to Fairbanks and offer to be adopted.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 8, 1946 — ANCHORAGE — I had stood on the Army dock in Seward and watched as boat after boat arrived with survivors from the wrecked liner Yukon, and it was impossible to distinguish between the rescued and the rescuers.
Weary, disheveled passengers emerged from the rescue vessels and were assisted inside the dock buildings, the horror of their experiences plainly recorded on their faces. Anxious relatives and friends crowded in, seeking news of those who had not yet arrived.
Haggard, their eyes bloodshot from long sleeplessness, crewmen from the rescue ships gulped hot coffee, then slumped to the floor of the Army building, grateful for a few moments of rest.