10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 7, 2011 — CARMACKS, Yukon — Familiar names sat atop the standings on the second day of the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race. And those familiar names are quite familiar with the Quest's trail.
And it makes one of them a little bit nervous.
"This is my 11th Quest, so I know every inch of this trail, unless they've rerouted it, you never know," said Hugh Neff, who has led the early miles of the 1,000-mile race to Fairbanks.
Neff, who has been calling Tok his home of late, was the first to arrive at the second checkpoint on the Quest, pulling in at 10:58 a.m. Yukon time (9:58 Alaska time) Sunday. Carmacks, on the banks of the Yukon River, is 177 miles from the starting line in Whitehorse, Yukon.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 7, 1996 — Electric, water and telephone rates would drop, sewer rates would go up and the First Avenue power plant might disappear under a plan submitted by three companies to the Fairbanks City Council Tuesday.
But until city officials commit to selling the Municipal Utilities System — and decide what to sell — no price can be set and the companies refuse to place figures or details on the table.
“The three investors are ready to make an offer,” said Brian Rogers, consultant for Pacific Telecom Inc, one of the companies. “But we need the city to make a decision.”
PTI, interested only in MUS’ telephone system, organized the investor group, which includes Golden Valley Electric Association and Fairbanks Sewer & Water Inc., composed of six local investors represented by attorney Lance Parrish.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 7, 1971 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Feb. 8, 1971 — JUNEAU — Thirty-seven members of the Alaska House of Representatives have come up with an interesting scheme to stop Japanese fishermen from taking salmon on the high seas — but it will take some cooperation from President Nixon.
The "solution" was in the form of a House resolution introduced last week asking that the federal government not return Okinawa to Japan unless it receives in return an agreement from Japan that its fishermen will stop taking high seas Pacific salmon.
Prime sponsor of the measure, which was referred to the Resources and State Affairs Committees, was Rep. Ed Naughton, D-Kodiak. Thirty-six other representatives were listed as cosponsors.
"The Japanese, although desiring the return of Okinawa, continue despite many protests to take salmon from the high seas," the resolution said, "and there is no way to tell out of what watershed salmon caught on the high seas came, which means that theoretically this Japanese high seas fishery could conceivably completely exterminate American salmon stock."
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 7, 1946 — Thirty-two persons were unaccounted for when rescue vessels brought to Seward the last known load of survivors from the wrecked liner Yukon last night, and today the crew and passengers lists were being checked and rechecked to learn the names of the missing.
All Seward watched the sea for signs of any straggling small craft which might come in with some or all of the 32.
The rescuers had found no bodies and had removed the last of the Yukon's crew and passengers from the grounded, broken vessel and from the nearby shore. When the mercy craft unloaded their last group of survivors at Seward and a count was made. The Coast Guard said 465 had been carried to safety.