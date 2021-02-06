10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 6, 2011 — Mushers and their dogs in the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race launched down a downtown Whitehorse street Saturday and out onto the Yukon River to successive cheers under a mostly sunny sky.
The morning was brisk, about 4 degrees Fahrenheit below zero — about perfect for the start of the 1,000-mile trek toward Fairbanks.
Kelley Griffin, 51, of Wasilla was first out, pulling up to the starting line at 11 a.m. Yukon time (10 a.m. Alaska time) flanked by volunteers wearing bright orange vests and holding her team with less than 10 seconds to go before her departure time.
“ ... 6 ... 5 ... 4 ... 3 ... 2 ... 1 ... Go!”
And off she went, kicking off the Yukon Q uest’s 28th run as she and her 13 dogs glided down the chute in front of hundreds of people on either side.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 6, 1996 — For two weeks, two guys named Dieter will have every move, every word catalogued and documented for the consumption of an entire nation.
They aren’t politicians, nor are they film stars. They’re simply mushers, not used to the bright lights of TV cameras.
With their participation in the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, Dieter Zirngibl and Dieter Dolif have captured the imagination of Germany. The three German national networks that will follow their race is proof enough, and plenty of reason for even more trepidation as Dolif prepares for his rookie run.
“I don’t feel free with my decisions,” Dolif said. “They all are expecting things from me and I don’t like it. But maybe we can find a sponsor that way.”
“Maybe Coca-Cola,” Dolif’s wife, Gila, said with a big smile.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 6, 1971 — SPACE CENTER, Houston — Apollo H’s moon walkers docked with their mother ship after blasting off from the moon Saturday. They had completed man’s longest moonwalk and set up scientific experiments.
But an exhausting climb up a steep slope stopped them short of a prime goal, the rim of a crater named Cone.
Despite their disappointment in not reaching Cone during their geological hunt for the solar system’s secrets, they did gather 108 pounds of rocks, dig trenches and sink core tubes four feet into the soil.
Shepard said many of the rocks were “very fine grained crystalline, very smooth on the outside.
Alan B. Shepard and Edgar D. Mitchell launched themselves from the Fra Mauro highlands and for nearly two hours pursued Stuart A. Roosa in the command ship before catching him 70 miles above the surface.
The two ships maneuvered into position and they moved together until locked firmly nose-to-nose.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 6, 1946 — SEWARD — Mrs. Irene H. Aase, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John K. Iverson, 4231 Latona Avenue, Seattle, is one of the many wives waiting here for the arrival of her husband from the wrecked steamship Yukon.
The Aase family, husband Olaf, a recently discharged serviceman, Mrs. Irene, and daughter Elaine, were aboard the ship, enroute to Seattle when it struck the rocks.
Realizing the danger to themselves, they remained calm, Mrs. Aase reported last night.
They dressed, put on life preservers, packed some things for the baby, then remained in their stateroom until a giant wave broke the window.
“We went above to the rear lounge, then moved to the forward lounge, with the rest of the passengers,” Mrs. Aase said. “Neither I nor my husband realized the ship was breaking up,” she added.
She said she was not unduly alarmed and refused to be separated from her baby, as were many of the other mothers.