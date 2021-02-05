10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 5, 2011 — JUNEAU — Alaska lawmakers introduced legislation Friday to abandon a centerpiece of former Gov.
Sarah Palin’s administration: a state-sanctioned effort to advance a major natural gas pipeline.
The measure sponsored by at least Five Republican representatives underscored the impatience and skepticism that many law makers have expressed about the current process and a belief the state is no closer than it was several years ago to realizing th e long-hoped-for line.
It sets up a potential political battle with House Democrats and Palin’s successor, Republican Gov. Sean Parnell. Both have expressed support for seeing the process now under way through.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 5, 1996 — Broad powers for the governor, a legal system unfettered by politics, these are two pieces of the legacy Alaska’s constitutional framers bequeathed upon their state in the making.
The state’s top lawman, Attorney General Bruce Botelho, has a lot of admiration for the work completed by the constitutional delegates Feb. 5, 1956.
“People saw this as a great social experiment, a chance to look at what had gone wrong in other states, and what had gone right,” said Bruce Botelho, Alaska’s Attorney General. “They created a document that, after 40 years, is still proving its wisdom.”
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 5, 1971 — State financial assistance may be available for Bill Smallwood, 322 Lakeview, and other Alaskans faced with continuing medical bills from chronic kidney failure.
Smallwood has been dependent on an artificial kidney machine for his life since last fall. A community wide drive raised over $18,000 to help with his expenses. Smallwood received training and a machine at the Northwest Kidney Center in Seattle. Money raised in the fund drive went to the kidney center and was credited to his name.
Now it appears that the state Department of Vocational Rehabilitation will pay some of his doctor bills, which amount to more than $40,000. In addition the State Department of Health and Welfare has agreed to buy the artificial kidney machine, costing around $6,000, and pay for his supply of chemicals needed to run it, costing about $300 per month, he said.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 5, 1946 — KETCHIKAN — The lighthouse tender Cedar wirelessed Coast Guard headquarters at 1 p.m. that 71 persons had been removed from the wrecked steamship Yukon and that it was attempting to take off others with rafts, Army barges and motor whaleboats. It described the wreck scene, where the Yukon piled on the rocks Sunday night in a heavy storm at Cape Fairfield, the western side of Johnstone bay, south-east of Seward.
Nine vessels were at he scene today. The seas were running heavier than yesterday but visibility was improved, the Cedar added.