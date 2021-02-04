10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 4, 2011 — When musher Kelley Griffin told all the mushers at the 2011 Yukon Quest start banquet to follow her because she knows where she’s going, she wasn’t kidding.
The Wasilla musher randomly selected bib No. 1 on Thursday for th e third time at the Yukon Convention Centre in Whitehorse.
The seven-time finisher will be the first one out of the starting gate Saturday.
2010 third-place finisher Hugh Neff was hoping for a repeat of his draw of the last two years, 23.
Neff is a Chicago native, and 23 is the jersey number of former Chicago Bulls standout Michael Jordan.
Tonight, Neff drew eighth instead.
Race rookie Allen Moore wasn’t too concerned about his bib number. With a 1,000-miles ahead of him, he didn’t think his starting position would make a difference on his overall race strategy.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 4, 1996 — Pacific Telecom Inc. is on the prowl.
When US West offered 111,000 phones lines in Minnesota, Colorado and the Pacific Northwest last year, PTI grabbed them — and grew 25 percent.
To finance future acquisitions, the company last month filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to raise $200 million by issuing bonds.
And Tuesday, PTI will make an offer for the Fairbanks telephone utility. No price has been set, and city officials insist the utility is not even on the market.
But in an industry where towns with 800 phone lines are aggressively sought out, Fairbanks’ profitable 33,000-line system would be quite a prize.
For mid-size companies such as PTI, growth through acquisition has never been easy. Larger telephone companies — the “Baby Bells” — cling to profitable metropolitan exchanges.
That’s changing. In anticipation of Congress’ approval last week of sweeping telecommunications reform aimed at improving competition, US West shed some rural exchanges.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 4, 1971 — A major step toward doing something about the air pollution problem in Fairbanks was made last night when the North Star Borough’s Air Pollution Committee conducted a public hearing on a proposed anti-pollution ordinance.
The purpose of the hearing was to receive input from the public on the ordinance prior to submitting it to the borough assembly for final action.
Commission chairman Dan Swift said the hearing would help the group clean up any mistakes in the ordinance and see if the public feels the ordinance goes far enough or too far.
Lathrop High School’s large Room 102 was jammed with citizens who came to testify and listen. Their comments ranged from solid proposals for change to irrelevant nit-picking.
The next step will be for the commission to study the minutes of last night’s meeting and then make any changes in the ordinance they feel warranted.
Next, the commission will meet in a work session with the borough assembly to further work it over before the ordinance finally goes to the assembly for action. The process should take a month or six weeks.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 4, 1946 — WASHINGTON — An Alaskan version of the famed Canadian Mounties appeared a possibility today. It was learned here that federal officials are discussing the idea of establishing a federal police force in the Territory.
No details of the plan were available.