10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 3, 2011 — A labor organization has revived a campaign to represent thousands of University of Alaska employees, five months after abandoning a previous unionization effort.
The Alaska State Employees Association asked UA officials for a roster of non-represented employees two weeks ago and will begin contacting workers in the months ahead to discuss unionization, ASEA business manager Jim Duncan said.
ASEA wants to represent about 2,500 unorganized UA employees throughout the state, a group that consists mostly of office workers. The workers are the only employee group in the UA system not represented by a labor union, and they voted to remain unorganized during the last unionization election in 1998.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 3, 1996 — J.C. Thomas always wanted that postmaster’s chair.
Back when he was 19, polishing floors and dusting furniture for the General Services Administration in Oklahoma City, Thomas was assigned to tidy the second-floor offices of the U.S. Postal Service.
Every evening, he took a break in the postmaster’s empty office, easing into the overstuffed, high-backed leather chair.
“I’d sit at his desk and look over all these papers on this big important man’s desk,” Thomas said. “And it did feel good.”
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 3, 1971 — A Fairbanks City Council ordinance requiring bartenders to obtain an employment permit from the city’s chief of police was upheld yesterday in Superior Court.
Superior Court Judge Warren W. Taylor, acting on motions for summary judgment, decided in favor of the city and against Scott A. Stone who filed the suit as a class action for Fairbanks bartenders.
Stone, a bartender at the Redwood Bar when he filed the suit on March 9, 1970, was seriously injured five days later when a dynamite bomb exploded while he was starting his car.
In the suit, Stone asked for a declaratory judgment striking the ordinance as invalid and for an order enjoining enforcement of it. Stone based the opposition of the ordinance on two points: that it violated due process of law and that it did not provide for equal protection.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 3, 1946 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Feb. 2, 1946 — LONDON — Short wave radio channels were jammed today by hissing noises caused by a group of sun spots which scientists estimated covered an area of 3,500,000,000 square miles on the sun’s surface.
Big enough to be seen by the naked eye and 10 times the size of the earth, the spots will pass from view due to the sun’s rotation, about February 11, according to calculations made at the Royal Observatory at Greenwich.
Although intensely bright, the spots appeared as shadows on the sun’s surface.