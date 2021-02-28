10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 28, 2011 — The new ones might be faster, lighter and more powerful, but this weekend was all about the old ones.
In fact, you got extra points the older you and your snowmachine were at the Tired Iron extravaganza on the Chena River this weekend.
“The iron might be tired, but I am not,” said Urban Rahoi, 92, before setting off on a 20-mile race Sunday afternoon.
His Arctic Cat Cheetah, a black sled with cheetah trim on the seat and dating from about 1975, was parked at the start line under the Cushman Street bridge. Roughly 100 spectators gathered on the cold, bright day.
The Tired Iron celebrates vintage snowmachines with two full days of events — from 500-foot sprints to slingshotting kids across the ice to 24-mile river races. It aligns with the Iron Dog finish (which took place Saturday) to create Alaska’s biggest snowmachine weekend of the year, organizers said.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 28, 1996 — WASHINGTON — Alaska's Republican congressional delegation was optimistic Wednesday night after a private White House meeting on the future of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Administration officials, however, were less encouraging.
“It went great,” Sen. Frank Murkowski said of the 45-minute meeting with President Clinton, which was also attended by Vice President Al Gore and White House Chief of Staff Leon Panetta.
“I think we did make progress with him. I think he has a real understanding.” Sen. Ted Stevens said, “I think that was the longest time I’ve seen the president give to Alaskan issues in a long time.”
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 28, 1971 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Feb. 27, 1971 — ANCHORAGE — Transportation of North Slope oil from Prudhoe Bay may "stand in history as the first massive operation of extraction of a natural resource in which proper care was taken to insure minimum and reasonable damage to the natural environment," John A. Carlson, North Star Borough chairman, told the Department of the Interior yesterday.
As chairman of the governing body of the largest area which would be affected by the proposed trans-Alaska pipeline, Carlson said the Fairbanks North Star Borough has a "vital interest in its progress and outcome."
He said he was impressed by "the wide concern of the public and government" as shown in the environmental impact statement and supported it.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 28, 1946 — Wildlife Agent Ray Woolford has forwarded to the Juneau Game Commission 15 animal heads sent in from various localites of the Interior where animals have shown symptoms of rabies.
Humans have been victims of the infected animals, Woolford stated in his report to headquarters and during the past month nearly 24 dogs in Steven's Village have died of rabies symptoms.
Woolford said today that the disease seems to be spreading rapidly all over Interior Alaska and it is hoped a list of the epidemic areas may be published soon.