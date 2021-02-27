10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 27, 2011 — The FBI, the Internal Revenue Service, the Securities and Exchange Commission, about 90 World Plus Inc. investors and a half-dozen lawyers showed up Tuesday at the Federal Courthouse for a meeting with owner Raejean Bonham.
The guest of honor did not. Bonham said death threats and health problems prevented her from meeting face-to-face the people she owes up to $50 million.
Instead, the 45-year-old woman fielded their questions for about three hours over the telephone from a location she refused to disclose. Her often conflicting and evasive answers, broadcast through the spacious wood-paneled courtroom, drew collective groans, headshakes and disbelieving laughs from the crowd. At one point, Bonham requested a brief break so she could take some heart medications.
“How much longer will this take? I’ve got to stay on this medication deal here,” Bonham said.
The meeting, which Bonham was court-ordered to attend, was the first chance investors have gotten to directly question the businesswoman since her airline coupon outlet on Gaffney Road was shut down two months ago. Another is scheduled for March 14.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 27, 1996 — Leaders at Golden Valley Electric Association are expected to endorse a major wind-power generation plan on Monday, aligning the Interior utility with what will become the biggest wind farm in Alaska.
Exactly what that project will look like, however, is still undetermined. The GVEA Board will consider three proposals at its meeting — independent projects near Delta Junction and Anchorage, along with its own Eva Creek project outside Healy.
A decision on which plan to endorse is expected to follow the presentations.
Since wind farms can have erratic output, GVEA President Brian Newton said he doesn’t expect to recommend more than one of the proposals.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 27, 1971 — Construction of a 136 room, four-story addition to the Travelers Inn of Fairbanks is nearing completion according to Al Parrish, manager of the motel.
The new Bear and Seal restaurant which connects the new addition with the old structure will open Monday. The concrete addition, made with tilt-up-slab construction, is scheduled to open March 15. The motel will then have 250 sleeping rooms making it the second largest motel in Alaska.
Banquet facilities with a 500 person capacity, three banquet rooms with capacities of 75,45, and 35 persons each, and an expanded cocktail lounge will be ready between April 15 and May 1.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 27, 1946 — WASHINGTON — Fairbanks, Alaska, today was advanced $20,000 by Baird Snyder, acting for Major General Philip B. Fleming, Federal Works administrator, to finance the preparation of plans and specifications for a senior high school and civic center, estimated to cost $883,000.
The structure will contain classroom, a library, an auditorium to seat 900, a gymnasium, and other facilities for school and civic use.